Not only oil, water also at risk during US-Israel vs Iran war: Why desalination plants are critical in Gulf

US-Israel vs Iran War: The ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has caught international attention to oil fields and tanker routes in the Gulf. But there is another lifeline along the Gulf coast that is largely ignored. It is water. For the countries of this region, water is as essential as oil because much of their drinking supply comes from facilities that turn seawater into drinking water.

Countries across the Gulf depend on huge desalination plants, which make seawater drinkable. These facilities supply water to millions of people. The security of these plants has strategic importance during the ongoing military action in the region.

Nearly one third of the world’s crude oil moves through the Gulf. And therefore, any disruption to energy supplies triggers concerns across international markets. But this war has brought water facilities in the same danger zone. Member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) face a common challenge. Natural sources of fresh water are scarce across the region’s arid terrain.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cities built on desalinated water

The GCC includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Rainfall in the region is irregular, and natural rivers and lakes are few and far between. Decades ago, governments began relying on desalination to meet their populations’ water needs, with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait launching large-scale seawater desalination projects in the late 1930s to secure a reliable supply of drinking water.

Apart from oil reserves and other infrastructures, water facilities too have been targeted by both Israel and Iran during the ongoing war.

Bahrain reported an attack on its desalination plant earlier this year, while Iran confirmed damage to its plants during recent air strikes. These incidents show how fragile are the security of these critical water projects in the region.

Turning seawater into drinking water

Desalination is the process of removing salt from seawater to produce fresh drinking water. Coastal nations depend heavily on this technology to meet their water needs when natural freshwater sources are limited.

Modern desalination plants primarily use two techniques. The first method, which is reverse osmosis, forces seawater through a high-pressure membrane that allows water molecules to pass while leaving salt and other dissolved minerals behind. The second method is thermal desalination, which uses heat to turn seawater into steam. Then the steam is collected and cooled. It results into the production of fresh water and leaves salt behind as a byproduct, which can be used for industrial purposes.

A region that runs on desalinated water

Gulf states produce roughly 40 percent of the world’s desalinated water. The share of drinking water produced through desalination is extremely high in several countries.

About 42 percent of drinking water in the UAE comes from desalination plants. Kuwait relies on these plants for about 90 percent of its drinking water supply. Oman draws around 86 percent of its drinking water from desalinated seawater. Saudi Arabia produces more desalinated water than any other country in the world.

Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar depend heavily on these facilities due to severe water scarcity.

When water infrastructure becomes a target

Hundreds of desalination plants stretch along the Persian Gulf coastline. Many of these facilities are within range of missiles or drones used in regional conflicts.

Security analysts have expressed concern over the vulnerability of desalination projects in the Gulf. Iran recently launched an attack near Jebel Ali Port, which is located a short distance from the world’s largest desalination facility that provides a good portion of Dubai’s drinking water. Many of these plants are integrated with energy facilities, producing both electricity and fresh water at the same site. It means, a single strike could disrupt two essential services simultaneously.

Experts warn that a shutdown of a major desalination plant could deplete water reserves within days in some cities and create emergency conditions across urban centres that depend on these facilities. Repairing a damaged plant would take time and require substantial investment. During that period, water shortages could impact agriculture, industry, daily life and overall economic stability.

Lessons from past Gulf wars

Water infrastructure has been at risk during past conflicts in the region, with the Gulf War serving as glaring example. Iraqi forces targeted multiple water facilities in Kuwait and released millions of barrels of oil into the Persian Gulf. The spill caused widespread contamination that reached groundwater in several areas.

The unrest exposed the vulnerability of water systems in the region, highlighting the essential role modern desalination plants now play. The safety of these facilities is crucial, with implications that extend far beyond the battlefield.