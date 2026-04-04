A combo of speed and intelligence: Meet Iran’s MARV missile that doesn’t just strike target but decides its own path

US-Israel-Iran War: A new kind of missile technology is at the centre of attraction across the world these days, and analysts say the world may be witnessing its operational use in a way never seen before. Reports suggest that Iran has employed a system known as the Manoeuvrable Reentry Vehicle (MARV), a technology that changes how ballistic missiles behave in their final moments.

To understand why this matters, one idea explains it clearly – this system does not simply fall toward its target, it chooses its own path. Instead of following a predictable arc, a MARV-equipped warhead can adjust its course mid-flight and make decisions while racing toward its destination.

How ballistic missiles usually work

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A conventional ballistic missile does not travel straight to its target. After launch, it climbs out of the atmosphere and enters space, where gravity and drag are minimal. This stage is known as the mid-course phase. During this phase, the missile releases its warhead, which then begins its return journey toward earth.

This return happens at hypersonic speeds that often exceed Mach 5, Mach 10 or even higher. At these speeds, the atmosphere behaves differently. Air resistance builds fast, and temperatures around the descending warhead soar to extreme levels.

In conventional systems, the warhead follows a fixed trajectory during this descent. Radar systems track the object, calculate its path and predict where it will land. Missile defence systems depend heavily on this predictability. Once the path is known, interception becomes a matter of timing.

Where MARV changes the game

An MARV operates with a difference. Instead of falling along a fixed path, it can change its direction and change trajectory mid-air, perform zig-zag manoeuvres and adjust its target in the final seconds.

This unpredictability complicates radar tracking. When defence systems calculate where the warhead will land, the MARV can change course and move elsewhere. That constant adjustment makes prediction difficult and reduces interception opportunities.

This is why analysts consider the technology particularly challenging for missile defence networks.

How MARV makes decisions

The capability comes from a combination of advanced onboard systems. A MARV includes an inertial navigation system, which tracks direction without relying on external signals. Satellite guidance helps update position during flight. Radar or infrared seekers identify targets, while control fins or small thrusters allow the vehicle to change direction.

These systems work together to guide the warhead even during the most demanding phases of flight.

The plasma challenge

The most complex part of the journey begins when the MARV reenters earth’s atmosphere. As it descends at hypersonic speeds, intense friction generates extreme heat.

As a result, a layer of plasma forms around the vehicle. This plasma consists of ionised gas created when atoms and electrons separate under high temperatures.

Temperatures can rise to thousands of degrees. During this period, communication blackout occurs and external signals cannot reach the vehicle. Despite this, the MARV continues to guide itself using onboard systems.

This ability to function independently during reentry is described as one of the most demanding engineering challenges in missile technology.

What this means for defence systems

Radar-based missile defence relies on prediction. When a target changes direction repeatedly, prediction becomes difficult. This affects interception timing and reduces the effectiveness of anti-missile systems.

The result is increased uncertainty for defensive networks.

Does Iran have this technology?

Reports suggest Iran has worked on manoeuvrable warheads. Similar technologies have previously been developed by the United States, Russia and China. This raises questions about how advanced systems may be spreading.

Some experts believe such technology could have reached Iran through cooperation with China. No official confirmation has been made. Even so, it has drawn attention to changing power dynamics in missile technology.

Speed and intelligence

The MARV technology brings together two critical elements – hypersonic speed and intelligent guidance. High speed reduces reaction time and guidance systems increase accuracy and flexibility.

When these capabilities operate together, interception becomes more challenging.

The debate now extends beyond one technology. Analysts are also looking at what other advanced systems may emerge in the coming years. Questions are being asked about how these developments could affect future wars and influence global stability.

As MARV technology gains attention, one thing becomes clear that modern missile systems are no longer only defined by speed. Guidance systems are becoming equally important.