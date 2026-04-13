Neither selling oil nor gas: These countries make billions only from letting ships pass through chokepoints

New Delhi: From the Suez Canal to the Strait of Malacca, these maritime chokepoints have turned geography into a powerful revenue model. Ships carrying oil, electronics, food and raw materials daily pass through these maritime routes. In return, the countries on its shore charge tolls, port fees, logistics costs and service charges.

And this is how, the nations earn more from transit traffic than from manufacturing or exports.

World’s most expensive ‘shortcuts’

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International trade depends heavily on a few narrow maritime corridors, which are known as chokepoints. These routes reduce travel distance by thousands of kilometres. Avoiding them means longer journeys, higher fuel costs and delayed deliveries.

That is why shipping companies willingly pay high transit fees. This has become a permanent and reliable source of income for the countries controlling these routes.

Suez Canal: Egypt’s biggest money maker

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea. It dramatically cuts travel time between Europe and Asia and is one of the most used shipping shortcuts in the world.

About 10 percent of international trade normally passes through this route. In 2023, Egypt earned a record $10.25 billion from the canal. It became one of the country’s biggest sources of foreign currency.

Tensions in the Red Sea reduced ship traffic in 2024. As a result, revenue fell to around $4 billion and highlighted the route’s importance for the international trade.

Despite these fluctuations, the canal continues to be a major source of income for Egypt’s economy. Thousands of ships pass through every year, paying transit fees that go directly to the government.

Panama Canal: The shortcut between two oceans

The Panama Canal links the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Without it, ships would have to sail around South America that adds weeks to their journey.

Panama earns heavily from this shortcut. In 2024, the canal generated about $4.99 billion in revenue despite drought-related restrictions that reduced ship traffic.

Each ship pays toll charges based on size, cargo and route. Some of the largest vessels pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single transit. For Panama, this canal is the backbone of the economy.

Strait of Malacca: Singapore’s strategic advantage

Located between Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, the Strait of Malacca is the busiest shipping route in the world.

More than 23 percent of international seaborne trade passes through this narrow stretch. Around 94,000 ships crossed the strait in 2024, carrying goods worth trillions of dollars.

Singapore has turned this traffic into an economic opportunity. Ships stop there for fuel, repairs and logistics. This has helped the country become one of the world’s largest shipping and port hubs, even without large natural resources.

Strait of Hormuz: The world’s oil lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and is one of the most sensitive maritime routes in the world. A large share of international oil shipments moves through this narrow passage.

Because of its location, countries around the strait have developed ports, storage facilities and logistics hubs. Oman, in particular, has expanded infrastructure near the Musandam Peninsula to benefit from shipping traffic.

Control and security in this region also bring diplomatic and strategic influence.

Bab-al-Mandeb: Small countries, big earnings

Bab-al-Mandeb is located at the southern entrance of the Red Sea and connects to the Suez Canal. Countries like Djibouti have used this location to attract military bases and port investments.

The United States, China and France all maintain military presence in Djibouti. Leasing land, port operations and logistics services generate revenue for the small nation.

This has helped the country build an economy based largely on its geography.

Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles routes

Turkey controls the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, which connect the Black Sea with international waters. These routes gained attention during the Russia-Ukraine war as grain shipments and energy trade passed through them.

Ankara earns from pilotage services, safety operations and port-related charges. These routes also give the nation diplomatic leverage during geopolitical tensions.

Earning comes with challenges

Running these maritime routes is not easy. Canals need constant dredging to handle larger ships. Climate issues also create problems.

The Panama Canal faced severe drought conditions, which reduced water levels and limited ship movement. The Suez Canal saw traffic fall during regional tensions.

Despite these challenges, demand for faster shipping continues to grow. As international trade expands, these chokepoints are expected to play an important role in international commerce.

Geography as economic power

These countries do not depend only on oil, gas or manufacturing. Their strength comes from geography.

By controlling the world’s busiest maritime routes, they earn billions without exporting resources. In international trade, sometimes location matters more than production.