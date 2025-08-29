Washington: Following Russia’s latest deadly missile strikes on Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment, but without shock. The White House said Trump was “not surprised” by the brutal escalation, his anger over the attack was palpable. He reiterated his call for an end to the war, but stressed that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must equally want peace for it to happen.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “He (President Trump) was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised."

She added that while President Trump continues to call for an end to the ongoing conflict, both Putin and Zelensky must equally desire peace for any breakthrough to occur.

These remarks come as Russia unleashed some of its most devastating air strikes since the war’s outset, leaving at least 19 dead, including four children. The strikes marked the second-largest missile bombardment in the region, intensifying fears of further escalation.

Strikes Target Strategic Locations In Kyiv

The strikes, which have left widespread damage, were primarily aimed at Ukraine’s military infrastructure. Russia launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and drones, targeting several key weapons plants and airfields. The Ukrainian military reported intercepting many of the incoming threats, though Russia still managed to hit 13 locations successfully. Damage from debris caused additional harm.

The blasts in Kyiv made headlines as CCTV footage surfaced online showing two missiles hitting the same spot in central Kyiv. The attack reportedly struck the office of Ukrspecsystems, a defense company responsible for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles, which have reportedly been used in Ukraine’s strikes on Russian soil.

Adding to the devastation, Ukrainian officials also reported a strike on a plant operated by Turkish military contractor Bayraktar, marking the fourth such attack in six months, according to Igor Zinkevich, a Lviv city council member.

Russia Targets Key Military Programmes

Russia’s recent operations are also believed to have impacted Ukraine’s missile development programmes. Earlier this month, the Federal Security Service of Russia announced a successful operation against Ukraine’s Sapsan ballistic missile programme, claiming it caused “colossal” damage to the project, crippling critical production capabilities.

As these high-profile strikes continue, Russia’s rhetoric has intensified. Moscow consistently accuses the West of fuelling the war, with Western nations continuing to arm Ukraine with weapons and financial support. Russia insists Ukraine's war effort is unsustainable, serving foreign interests over its own.

Trump’s Position On The Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the war’s ongoing devastation, President Trump remains vocal on the issue, with White House sources revealing that he will address the matter further in the coming days. Trump has expressed a desire for peace, but his comments highlight the complexity of achieving a resolution when both sides show no immediate signs of backing down.

As of now, the United States and Russia are continuing their dialogue, with hopes of initiating some form of truce. However, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, and with the strikes ramping up, it is clear that reaching a peaceful conclusion will require more than just diplomatic will.

A War That Keeps Expanding

The military operations in Ukraine show no sign of easing, and as Russia’s airstrikes intensify, both sides brace for a prolonged and costly conflict. The coming weeks will likely determine whether diplomatic talks will yield any significant breakthroughs or if violence and devastation will continue to define the next phase of this war.