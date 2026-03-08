Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to its neighbours on Saturday. In a televised address to the Iranian public, Pezeshkian ‘apologised’ to West Asian countries for Iran’s missile attacks.

The apology came with a key condition, ‘unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries’, which US President Trump somehow miscalculated. Within hours, Trump took on his Truth social handle, announcing Pezeskian’s ‘apology’ as a ‘surrender’.

“Iran, which is being beaten to HELL, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack”, said Trump.

But was Pezeskian’s apology a calculated diplomatic move or a blatant apology?

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian’s ‘apology’ to its neighbours came after a week of retaliatory strikes by Tehran on countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, after the US-Israel strike on February 28 killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top officials.

Tehran framed these as self-defence, targeting only sites used against Iran, mainly US bases in the region.

While some saw Pezeshkian’s statement as a weakness dressed in softness, He hit back in the same address, “They should take such dreams (of Iran’s surrender) to their graves," sending signals straight to Jerusalem and Washington.

US President Trump made no delay in announcing Iran’s surrender based on the Iranian President’s remarks. “ It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries” said Trump.

“Iran is no longer the 'Bully of the Middle East,' they are, instead, 'THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” added the US President.

Following the US President’s statements and miscalculated surrender, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi fired back saying, “President Pezeshkian’s openness to de-escalation within our region-provided not that our neighbor's air space, territory, and most immediately killed by President Trump's misinterpret Trump seeks escalation, it has been prepared for; what our powerful armed forces will get is responsibility will lie squarely with the US. Iran's exercise of self-defence."

Aragchi’s statement echoed Pezeshkian's bold "take your surrender dreams to the grave" line, painting the U.S as the bully. Trump missed it, calling Iran's moves "surrender" on Truth Social and demanding total give-up, which just fired up Iran further.

“Mr Trump’s week-long misadventure has already cost the US military $10 billion, in addition to the lives of young soldiers. When markets reopen, they cost will balloon and pumping stations”, Aragchi added.

He further stressed Iran’s preparedness to fight a tough battle and lashed out at Trump, saying, “Mr Trump’s own National Intelligence agencies Council, representing 18 US intelligence agencies of the US, determined that war on Iran will not improve their bargaining position. Were these warnings conveyed?"

Iran insists its missile and drone hits only targeted US military sites in neighbouring countries, not the countries themselves. On Saturday, President Pezeshkian in an X post said, “We have not attacked our friendly and neighbouring countries; rather, we have targeted U.S. military bases, facilities, and installations in the region.”

Many expected Tehran’s “apology” to end all West Asia attacks, but strikes continued, proving Iran’s firm rule: “We will not attack unless attacked first.”

Pezeshkian stressed: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasised... friendly relations with the governments of the region based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect... This does not negate Iran's inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.”

“We stand firm to the last breath in defence of our country and resist. Iran's defensive operations are exclusively against targets... that are the origin and source of aggressive actions... we consider them legitimate targets.”

While both leaders gave stark statements,some see Pezeshkian’s as a classic realpolitik tactic: smartly easing tensions with neighbours to avoid wider fights, boldly warning enemies of retaliation, and isolating US-allied bases from friendly countries.

Iran’s point was straightforward: no more strikes on neighbours if they stop letting the US launch attacks on Iran from their soil. Pezeshkian’s “unless attacked first” condition drew the line.

Though retaliation rattled Gulf states, Iran aimed higher, splitting neighbours from US bases, keeping diplomacy alive.



