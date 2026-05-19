Not Trump, not Putin – PM Modi leads this list, honoured by 32 countries so far

New Delhi: India’s increasing international influence is now visible in a list where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received more foreign state honours than many top world leaders. From Europe and the Middle East to Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, several countries have awarded the Indian prime minister their highest civilian or state honours during the past few years.

According to the latest count, PM Modi has received 32 international honours from foreign governments and royal families. The list places him ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

The latest additions came during his Europe visit, where he received top honours from Norway and Sweden. Oslo awarded him the ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’, while Sweden honoured him with the ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star (Commander Grand Cross)’.

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PM Modi receives honours from 32 countries

The list of honours received by PM Modi stretches across multiple continents. Countries from West Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean have conferred their top awards on him.

In 2026, Modi also received Israel’s ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’. In 2025, he was awarded by Oman, Ethiopia, Namibia, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana, Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Barbados.

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Kuwait, Guyana, Dominica and Nigeria honoured him in 2024. In earlier years, he also received top civilian awards from Greece, France, Egypt, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Bhutan, Maldives, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Palestine, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

Among the most talked-about honours in recent years were France’s ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’, Russia’s ‘Order of Saint Andrew’, the UAE’s ‘Order of Zayed’ and Saudi Arabia’s ‘King Abdulaziz Sash’.

The United States had also honoured him with the ‘Legion of Merit’ in 2020 during Trump’s earlier presidency.

Putin second, Xi third, Trump fourth

Putin stands second in the list of foreign recognitions received by world leaders. During his long political career spanning more than two decades, he has received around 25 state and civilian honours from different countries.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is placed third on the list. According to available records, he has so far received 18 top international or state honours from foreign countries.

Trump is fourth on the list with 11 international and state honours. Some of these recognitions were conferred on him during his earlier term as the US president. The ‘Legion of Merit’, which is among the recognitions associated with Trump’s presidency, is also included in the broader list of honours awarded during his tenure.

India’s diplomatic outreach visible across regions

The increasing number of foreign honours received by PM Modi is also being seen as a sign of India’s expanding diplomatic engagement with countries across different regions. Over the last few years, New Delhi has increased its efforts toward strategic partnerships, trade ties, energy cooperation and connectivity projects with countries in Europe, the Gulf region, Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

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Many of the honours awarded to Modi came during bilateral visits or major diplomatic meetings. Several countries described the awards as recognition of India’s stronger role in international affairs and its ties with their governments.

From the Gulf nations to European capitals and small island countries, the list shows how India’s outreach has spread across different parts of the world in recent years.