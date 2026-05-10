‘Nothing but escalation of crisis’: Iran responds to deployment of French, British warships near Strait of Hormuz

Iran has raised strong objections to the planned deployment of a French aircraft carrier around the critical Strait of Hormuz, in the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, describing the move as part of a ‘provocative international effort’. The tensions escalated after Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, issued a sharp warning on X. He stated that any naval cooperation with the United States’ maritime strategy in the region would be seen as a direct provocation.

Gharibabadi said, “France has announced that it has dispatched the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to prepare for a future joint mission between Paris and London aimed at strengthening freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz region. Meanwhile, the British government has also announced that, in coordination with France, it will deploy one of its warships to the Red Sea.”

“Any deployment and stationing of extra-regional destroyers around the Strait of Hormuz, under the pretext of "protecting shipping," is nothing but an escalation of the crisis, the militarization of a vital waterway, and an attempt to cover up the true root of insecurity in the region. Maritime security cannot be ensured through displays of military power, especially not by actors who, through their support, participation, or silence in the face of aggression and siege, are themselves part of the problems,” he added.

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Highlighting the fragile nature and the volatile situation in the Strait of Hormuz and further claiming rights on the critical channel, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said, “The source of insecurity in the region lies in the illegal resort to force, the ongoing threats against coastal states, maritime sieges, and disregard for the United Nations Charter.

“The Strait of Hormuz is not the common property of extra-regional powers; it is a sensitive waterway adjacent to coastal states, and the exercise of sovereignty by the Islamic Republic of Iran over this strait and the determination of its legal arrangements is Iran's right as a coastal state,” he added.

“Accordingly, it is emphasized that the presence of French and British warships, or those of any other country potentially accompanying the illegal and internationally unlawful actions of the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, will be met with a decisive and immediate response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, they are strongly advised not to complicate the situation further,” the statement mentioned.

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Diplomatic talks remain active

Despite the rising naval tensions, Iran on Sunday delivered its formal response to the latest US. proposal for regional de-escalation. The message was transmitted through Pakistani mediators after Tehran completed its review, according to Iranian state media.

IRNA reported that the current phase of discussions focuses on ending the ongoing regional conflict. Iran has reportedly prepared a 14-point plan in response to a US-backed nine-point peace plan.

The Iranian proposal includes a three-stage roadmap, beginning with a 30-day period to transition from a temporary ceasefire to a permanent end to hostilities.

Tehran’s demands reportedly include sanctions relief, the lifting of restrictions on Iranian ports, the withdrawal of US troops from the region, and an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

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Tensions in West Asia persist amid fragile diplomatic efforts

These diplomatic exchanges are occurring amid significant friction in the Gulf.

Iran has recently declared that its “restraint is over” and warned of retaliation if its vessels are targeted.

The warnings follow reported strikes on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and the coast of Qatar.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have also threatened “heavy attacks” against American interests if there are further strikes on Iranian tankers.

The situation was further intensified by reports that a US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, underscoring the fragile balance between ongoing peace efforts and the risk of broader naval conflict in the region.

(with ANI inputs)

