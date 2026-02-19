'Nothing like money': Trump claims 200% tariff threat stopped Indo-Pak war, raises downed jets tally to 11

US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan war, this time saying 11 jets were shot down during the conflict, the highest number he has cited yet. Speaking at the Board of Peace Event, Trump said Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif personally told him that he saved 25 million lives by threatening both nations with 200 per cent tariffs.

But this is not the first time Trump has made this claim; he has revised the number of downed jets at least five times, starting at five in July 2025, then seven, eight, ten, and now eleven. India has consistently denied any US role in the ceasefire, maintaining that Pakistan's military commanders requested a halt to hostilities on May 10.

Speaking at the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump said, "He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India. That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well. I called them and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up. And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it's nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight. 11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets."

