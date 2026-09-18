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Nuclear rules for thee, oil penalties for me: US targets Indian oil imports while granting itself Russian Uranium exemptions

In 2025, foreign suppliers accounted for 77% of the enrichment services purchased by US nuclear operators, with Russia alone responsible for 26%.

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Nuclear rules for thee, oil penalties for me: US targets Indian oil imports while granting itself Russian Uranium exemptions
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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Nuclear rules for thee, oil penalties for me: US targets Indian oil imports while granting itself Russian Uranium exemptions
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