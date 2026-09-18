/Nuclear rules for thee, oil penalties for me: US targets Indian oil imports while granting itself Russian Uranium exemptions

Washington is tightening its rules on countries like India and China for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas, arguing that such purchases help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Yet, when American energy security is at stake, the United States has carved out its own exceptions to restrictions on Russian supplies.
That contradiction is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.
The latest move came on Wednesday, when the US House of Representatives passed the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’ by 262 votes to 159.
The legislation, which now goes to President Donald Trump, seeks to intensify economic pressure on Russia and gives the president the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue importing Russian energy. India and China are among the countries that could be affected.
The message from Washington is clear— buying Russian fossil fuels is portrayed as helping sustain Moscow’s war effort, and countries continuing to do so should face economic consequences.
But the US itself has not completely cut its dependence on Russian nuclear fuel.
The United States banned imports of Russian low-enriched uranium in 2024. However, the legislation included an important waiver mechanism.
Under the rules issued by the US Department of Energy, imports of Russian low-enriched uranium can still be permitted if no viable alternative is available to keep a nuclear reactor or American nuclear energy company operating, or if the import is deemed to be in the national interest. The waiver provisions can remain in place until no later than 1 January 2028, according to the The Prohibiting Uranium Imports Act of 2024 signed by then US President Joe Biden.
In other words, Washington has prohibited Russian nuclear fuel in principle while retaining a legal route to continue receiving it when American energy security requires it.
And the dependence is not merely theoretical.
According to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), released on 29th July 2025, American nuclear operators bought 13 million separative work units of enrichment services in 2025.
Only 23% came from US enrichment suppliers, while 77% came from foreign suppliers.
Russia alone accounted for 26% of the total enrichment services purchased by US nuclear operators, making it the largest single foreign source. France supplied 18%, the UK 14% and the Netherlands 8%.
That creates an uncomfortable comparison.
India has repeatedly maintained that purchasing Russian crude is linked to its energy-security requirements. Yet Washington is now backing legislation that could expose countries such as India to tariffs of up to 100% for continuing to buy Russian energy.
The legislation is specifically intended to curb countries’ dependence on Russian oil and gas.
At the same time, the US nuclear sector remains significantly dependent on foreign enrichment capacity, including Russian capacity.
The difference is that Washington describes its own Russian uranium imports as a temporary necessity while building alternative supplies. The Department of Energy has said the waiver system is intended to prevent disruption to nuclear reactors while alternative sources are developed.
But that explanation also highlights the contradiction.
If energy security can justify continued reliance on Russian nuclear fuel for the United States, countries such as India can make a similar argument about crude oil — particularly when their economies depend heavily on affordable and reliable energy supplies.
The issue is therefore not simply whether Russia should be sanctioned. It is about how those sanctions are applied.
The US is asking major Russian energy buyers to rapidly restructure established supply chains, while giving its own nuclear industry time and legal exemptions to make the same transition.
The EIA’s figures underline how difficult that transition can be.
In 2025, foreign suppliers accounted for 77% of the enrichment services purchased by US nuclear operators, with Russia alone responsible for 26%.
Washington is investing in expanding domestic enrichment capacity, but the need for a transition period is precisely why the uranium waiver exists.
That raises a basic question: if American energy security warrants flexibility when Russian supplies are involved, why should the same principle not apply to countries such as India and China?
The US position can be explained as a distinction between temporary nuclear-fuel dependence and continued purchases of Russian fossil fuels.
But from the perspective of countries facing US sanctions, the broader principle remains the same: energy security often requires access to supplies that cannot be replaced overnight.
India has already reiterated its determination to protect its trade and economic interests.
The emerging picture, therefore, is one of two different standards being applied to Russian energy dependence.
For India and China, buying Russian oil is increasingly being treated by Washington as something that should carry a heavy economic penalty.
For the United States, reliance on Russian nuclear fuel has been treated as a security problem that requires exemptions, transition time and billions of dollars of investment to resolve, then why is energy needs of 1.4 billion people sactioned?
The distinction may be legally explainable. But politically and economically, it exposes a striking contradiction in the way Washington approaches Russian energy dependence: what is portrayed as unacceptable dependence when others do it can become a temporary necessity when American energy security is at stake.
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