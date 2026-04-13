ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O): What Iran's math warning over Hormuz means | Explained

As Donald Trump threatened a naval blockade on Iran, Tehran responded with an unusual warning, this time delivering its point on increasing fuel prices through a mathematical formula.

Warning the global consumers, who would soon feel the pain, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.”

Along with the statement, a cryptic equation was shared, indicating that any escalation involving a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a nonlinear surge in oil prices, meaning that prices would not just increase, but rise rapidly at an accelerating pace.

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ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) — What this equation mean?

At its core, the equation suggests that even a slight increase (ΔO > 0) in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (BSOH) can trigger compounding effects on oil prices.

The first impact, f(O), represents the immediate price jump caused by supply disruptions. The second, f(f(O)), captures the knock-on effects, such as panic buying, supply chain shocks, rising insurance costs, and market speculation.

In simple terms, if tensions escalate, oil prices may not just rise, they could spike disproportionately, making current high prices seem relatively modest.

What actually triggered this warning?

After the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the United States would proceed with a sweeping naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked maritime traffic.

Trump also remained defiant, expressing confidence that Iran would eventually concede. “I predict they come back and they give us everything we want. Tehran has no cards," he said.

Iranian leaders, however, rejected the pressure, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stating that the threats would have “no effect” and warning Washington against escalation: “If you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic.”

Why Hormuz matters for Global supply chain

The Strait of Hormuz handles a substantial portion of the world’s oil and gas supply, making it a critical global chokepoint.

Any disruption, particularly a prolonged blockade, could trigger sharp and cascading increases in fuel prices worldwide, disrupt supply chains and trade flows, and intensify inflationary pressures across economies.

The failed talks between the two countries also highlighted deep divisions over Iran’s nuclear programme and control of key regional waterways, leaving diplomatic efforts fragile and significantly raising the risk of further escalation.