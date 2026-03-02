Advertisement
ISRAEL-US STRIKES ON IRAN

Offensive on 'big country' takes time: Trump says war with Iran could last four weeks

Trump also spoke about the first confirmed US casualties in the conflict, while acknowledging the losses. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Offensive on 'big country' takes time: Trump says war with Iran could last four weeks (Image Credit: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing conflict with Iran could  continue for the next four weeks, according to the British newspaper The Daily Mail. 

In an telephonic interview with the Daily Mail, Trump said, "It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," while adding, "it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks — or less." 

Trump's comment came amid escalating clashes following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. The attacks killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior figures in the country’s military and political leadership. 

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf region, intensifying the wider conflict across the Middle East.

Three US service members were killed in the fighting, though their identities have yet to be released publicly.

'They're great people,' the president said. 'And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous - it could happen again.'

He admitted the risks, the campaign carries, highlighting these were the first US combat deaths of his second term.

'We've done pretty well. But they're great people, with outstanding records, outstanding,' Trump said.

Trump also pledged to avenge the deaths of US troops killed in the war in Iran, and issued a fresh ultimatum to the adversary, along with urging Americans to support his fight for “freedom” in his second national address within 48 hours.

President Trump said he is open to more talks with the Iranian authorities, but could not say if they would happen 'soon.'

He said, "They want to, they want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week not this week."

In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump described the operation in Iran "one of the most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen.”

Trump said, “Combat operations continue at this time in full-force and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives.”

He also said that an Iranian regime with its long-range missiles and nuclear weapons “would be a dire threat” to every American, adding Iranian leaders had "waged war against civilization itself.”

Trump’s recent comments indicate that Washington is ready for several more weeks of military operations, even though the prospects for negotiations remain unclear.

