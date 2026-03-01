Oil lifeline under siege: How Iran’s Hormuz blockade could shake world and hit India the hardest

New Delhi/Tehran: The narrow stretch of water separating Iran from Oman has suddenly become the centre of anxiety across the world. The Strait of Hormuz, a maritime corridor that carries the energy lifeblood of modern economies, has entered an unprecedented crisis after ships operating in the region began receiving radio warnings declaring that no vessel was allowed to pass.

According to officials linked to the European Union’s naval mission, commercial vessels reported Very High Frequency transmissions attributed to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stating that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz”. The warning came hours after escalating military tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, pushing one of the world’s most critical trade arteries into uncertainty.

Following the announcement, tanker movements have slowed with some operators pausing voyages. The message to global capitals is clear that a chokepoint carrying nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply may no longer stay open.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A waterway that powers the planet

The Strait of Hormuz is only about 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. The shipping lanes are even tighter. This confined corridor connects the oil fields of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to international markets.

Roughly 20 percent of international oil and petroleum liquids consumption moves through this passage every day, making it the most important energy transit route on earth.

More than 80 percent of those shipments are destined for Asian economies. That geographic reality turns any disruption into an immediate crisis for energy-importing nations across the continent.

Energy analysts warn that few viable alternatives exist. Some Gulf producers maintain pipelines that bypass the strait, though combined capacity covers only a fraction of normal flows. A prolonged blockade would therefore squeeze international supply long before replacement routes could compensate.

Markets react before oil stops flowing

Oil markets respond to fear as quickly as to shortages. Analysts say a blockade introduces what traders call a geopolitical risk premium, pushing prices higher even when tankers are offshore waiting for clearance.

Industry experts say that Brent crude prices can surge sharply simply because traders anticipate disruption. Higher freight costs, rising insurance premiums and longer shipping routes amplify the impact across supply chains.

Why India faces the biggest immediate risk

For India, the crisis carries unusually direct consequences.

Data from energy analytics firms shows that nearly 50 percent of India’s monthly crude oil imports recently travelled through the Strait of Hormuz.

The country imports close to 90 percent of its crude requirements, and a large share originates from Gulf producers whose exports depend on this route. Even a temporary disruption can ripple through the Indian economy within days.

Energy experts warn that the impact would appear in several stages. First, import costs would rise as oil prices climb in the international market. Second, shipping and insurance premiums would increase, pushing up the final cost of crude. Third, pressure would build on the rupee because of higher dollar outflows for energy purchases. Fourth, government finances would face pressure as fuel subsidies or tax changes become politically unavoidable.

Analysts say refined petroleum exports from India could also suffer because tankers carrying Indian fuel products use Hormuz-linked routes toward Middle Eastern and African markets.

Supply shock meets economic reality

India has diversified oil purchases in recent years, increasing imports from Russia and other suppliers. That diversification provides some cushioning. It does not eliminate exposure because world oil pricing is interconnected.

When supply tightens anywhere, prices rise everywhere.

Higher crude prices feed directly into transportation costs, food inflation and industrial production expenses. Economists warn that sustained disruption could slow growth projections and complicate monetary policy decisions.

The crisis therefore moves beyond energy security into broader economic stability.

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz for decades, often presenting the move as leverage against military pressure or economic sanctions. Analysts have long described the waterway as one of Tehran’s most powerful strategic tools because any disruption affects both rivals and partners that depend on Gulf energy supplies.

This time, the threat has turned into action. The closure of the strait followed military strikes on Iranian territory, with Tehran using maritime pressure as a direct response.

The global stakes

A prolonged closure now stands among the most serious disruptions to energy markets in modern history. Oil shipments worth hundreds of billions of dollars move through the Strait of Hormuz each year, connecting producers in the Gulf with consumers across East Asia, Europe and North America.

Governments are preparing emergency responses. Strategic petroleum reserves may be released to calm markets and prevent sudden shortages. Naval deployments are expected to expand as major powers attempt to protect commercial shipping routes. Diplomatic activity has intensified as countries seek ways to prevent the crisis from widening further.

Each passing day of closure increases market volatility and raises fears of wider economic consequences.