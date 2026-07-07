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  • /Oil tanker set ablaze after projectile strike near the Strait of Hormuz off the Oman coast

Oil tanker set ablaze after projectile strike near the Strait of Hormuz off the Oman coast

UKMTO advised all vessels in the area to stay alert and report anything suspicious while the investigation continues.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Oil tanker set ablaze after projectile strike near the Strait of Hormuz off the Oman coast
Image Credit: Screengrab/Google Maps

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