Oil War: How Iran's Strait of Hormuz pressure is driving up costs for US households | Explained

The world’s oil markets have been jolted by a familiar but powerful pressure point, the narrow Strait of Hormuz. As fighting involving Iran intensifies and tensions spread across the Gulf, fuel prices are climbing again, and households far beyond the Middle East are beginning to feel the strain.

In the United States, petrol prices surged sharply this week, rising about 21 per cent to an average of around $3.60 per gallon, the highest level since mid-2024. In Hawaii, drivers are paying as much as $4.40 for unleaded fuel. The spike has been sudden: on March 5, fuel recorded its biggest three-day jump since Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005.

Only a few months ago, the trend looked very different. In December 2025, US fuel prices averaged about $2.89 per gallon, continuing a gradual decline from November. Compared with the previous year, prices had been roughly four per cent cheaper.

Oil profits versus household pressure

The surge has also stirred political debate in Washington.

US President Donald Trump sparked criticism after posting online that higher oil prices could mean increased earnings for the United States because it is the world’s largest oil producer. He added that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons was the bigger priority.

Analysts say such comments overlook the pressure faced by ordinary Americans already grappling with rising living costs. The White House later clarified that the remark referred to a temporary disruption and that energy prices should ease once the situation stabilises.

The Strait that moves the world’s oil

At the center of the turmoil lies the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Despite being less than 40 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, it carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil every day.

As a result, even minor disruptions to shipping can rattle global markets. Since the conflict escalated, attacks on oil facilities and tankers around the Gulf have pushed the price of Brent crude oil above $100 a barrel several times this week. Earlier in the week, it briefly surged to near $120, levels last seen in 2022.

Iranian officials have warned that prices could climb even further, suggesting oil might reach $200 a barrel if the conflict deepens.

Energy supply worries spread worldwide

The consequences are not confined to the United States. Countries across Asia and beyond are watching fuel costs rise as shipping risks increase.

In Bangladesh, the newly elected government has introduced fuel rationing to manage supply pressures. In India, rumours about shortages of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, widely used in millions of homes, have circulated, although officials insist supplies remain stable.

Higher oil prices are also pushing up transport and shipping costs, which eventually feed into food prices and other everyday expenses.

Drones, tankers and economic pressure

The conflict has highlighted how modern warfare can affect global trade without a full naval blockade.

Iran and allied groups have been accused of using drones and fast boats to target vessels moving through the Gulf. Reports indicate that several tankers have been struck in recent weeks, raising fears among shipping companies and insurers. As risks increase, insurance premiums for oil tankers also climb, costs that ultimately filter through to fuel prices.

The pattern has been visible in recent days. After an early March attack on vessels and a Saudi refinery, crude prices rose sharply within hours. Later strikes on oil infrastructure around Tehran and another tanker incident triggered another spike in global oil trading.

Political pressure in Washington

Back in the United States, rising fuel costs are quickly turning into a political challenge.

Polling cited in the US media suggests nearly half of Americans blame the administration for the surge in petrol prices. Other surveys show significant scepticism about the military campaign against Iran, with many respondents saying the government has not clearly explained its objectives.

Such concerns could become even more significant as the country approaches congressional midterm elections later this year.

Emergency oil reserves

To ease the pressure, the International Energy Agency agreed on March 11 to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves. The United States will contribute the largest share, releasing about 172 million barrels from its stockpile.

Officials say the move is designed to calm markets and ensure enough supply reaches global buyers.

Whether that will be enough depends largely on how long tensions persist around the Strait of Hormuz. If the conflict drags on, the narrow waterway that carries so much of the world’s energy could continue to shape fuel prices and household budgets across the globe.