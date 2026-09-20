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'Old American order has collapsed': Ghalibaf warns of internal errors as Iran sets 7 conditions for talks with US

He called on regional countries to shape what he described as a new regional order in West Asia. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
'Old American order has collapsed': Ghalibaf warns of internal errors as Iran sets 7 conditions for talks with US
Image Credit: Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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