Oman steps in to initiate opening of the Strait of Hormuz; Holds meeting with Iran

Oman's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that the Sultanate and Iran have begun talks to secure uninterrupted maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, amid a regional conflict now in its second month.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on X, the two sides held a meeting on Saturday, April 4, at the level of deputy foreign ministers, with participation from specialists representing both countries.

The statement highlighted discussions on "possible options for ensuring smooth transit flow" through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint handling a major portion of the world’s oil and gas shipments.

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"The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting on April 4, 2026 CE, at the level of deputy ministers in the foreign ministries of the two countries, attended by specialists from both sides. The meeting discussed possible options for ensuring the smooth flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the circumstances currently prevailing in the region," the statement read.

Experts from both sides shared various proposals and viewpoints during the meeting to sustain regional stability and seamless maritime traffic. The statement added that these will undergo further review.



Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during an interview with Sputnik, stated that the Islamic Republic was in the final stages of preparing a draft protocol aimed at establishing a new navigation regime in the Strait of Hormuz and plans to initiate discussions with Oman for a joint framework.

During the interview, Gharibabadi stated, "The draft of this protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation. Once we have it ready, we will begin negotiations with Oman so that we can draft a joint protocol."

He indicated that the proposed protocol is intended to regulate navigation in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran seeking cooperation from Oman to develop a mutually agreed mechanism, as reported by Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is set to vote next week on a Bahrain-proposed draft resolution authorizing member states to employ "all necessary defensive means" to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amid the West Asia conflict.

The move addresses escalating maritime security fears, as the two-month war has crippled energy trade via the strait’s near-total blockade, a vital artery for global oil and gas flows.

Bahrain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council and has been under fire from Iran amid the conflict, urged an international response to threats against global navigation routes.

The draft resolution has undergone several revisions after Russia and China opposed language that explicitly called for the use of force to reopen the strategic waterway.

(with ANI inputs)

