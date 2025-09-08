Oman To Begin Hajj 2026 Registration Starting September 23

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman has announced that Hajj registration for the 1447 AH pilgrimage season will be open from September 23 to October 8. Eligible participants are required to register online, with selections made according to Saudi Arabia’s quota allocated to Oman. The Ministry emphasizes transparency and strict compliance with registration rules to ensure a smooth and orderly pilgrimage process.

Hajj 2026 Registration Information and Eligibility

Hajj registration for the 1447 AH season will start on September 23 and close on October 8. Both Omani citizens and residents aged 18 and above are eligible to apply.

Registrations must be submitted electronically via the official portal at www.hajj.om. Applicants need to register using one of the following methods:

Civil Number

Personal ID Card

Mobile Phone Number (if linked to the electronic authentication system PKI)

The Ministry has stressed that a valid civil number on the applicant’s ID card is essential for registration. Additionally, the mobile number entered during registration will serve as the main channel for all official communications, including SMS alerts and email updates regarding the application and subsequent steps.

Pilgrim Selection and Notification Process

Registering does not ensure a place for Hajj. Pilgrims will be selected automatically based on the quota assigned to Oman by Saudi Arabia.

Notification for those selected will follow this schedule:

First round: October 14 – October 30

Second round: November 2 – November 6

Third round: November 9 – November 11, 2025

Successful candidates will receive notifications via SMS. The Ministry also plans to release a full schedule for the 2026 Hajj season soon, detailing deadlines for both air and land travel.

Hajj Regulations, Fairness, and Service Standards

To uphold transparency, the Ministry prohibits unauthorized Hajj service providers from interfering in the registration process. This ensures applicants can freely choose their service providers without outside influence.

Applications submitted outside the official online platform or after the deadline will not be accepted unless a formal exception is announced through the Ministry’s official channels—its website, social media, or local press.

Providing false or incorrect information during registration may lead to disqualification. If this happens, the Ministry will revoke the applicant’s slot and assign it to the next eligible person.

If a selected applicant decides not to proceed, they cannot transfer their slot to someone else; it will be automatically reassigned through the system.

Final Confirmation and Travel Timeline

The Ministry clarified that registering does not mean automatic approval. Final confirmation depends on completing registration, verification of data by Saudi authorities, and prioritization based on the available quota.

A detailed schedule for the full 1447 AH Hajj season will be released on Monday, covering all phases from registration to final deadlines for those traveling by land or air.