/Paintball, plane diagrams, and Saudi Officials: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh

Almost 25 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, previously unknown documents obtained by the BBC through a lawsuit show how a person suspected early on in the FBI investigation, Omar al-Bayoumi, had close ties to officials of the Saudi government and trained alongside al-Qaida leader Anwar al-Awlaki. The materials, consisting of videos of paramilitary paintball sessions and a hand-drawn airplane calculation chart, were released as part of a billion-dollar suit filed by families of 9/11 victims against Saudi Arabia.
The discoveries raise once again important concerns over intelligence leaks, overlooked warnings, and possible institutional obstacles that prevented the investigators from piecing the story together before the tragic events took place.
Previously undisclosed videos obtained by the BBC show the activities of al-Bayoumi in organized paramilitary training before the attacks.
The San Diego connection: Having arrived in the US in 1994 posing as a student of English, al-Bayoumi soon began to organize religious meetings and meet radical people.
Paintball sessions: A video shot in 1997 depicts al-Bayoumi and Anwar al-Awlaki engaged in paramilitary paintball training near San Diego along with one official of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs.
Jihadist training: Later investigation by FBI officers showed that participants utilized these combat simulators as a training platform for militants.
Al-Bayoumi was put under the federal attention when his details appeared on an apartment rental contract of 9/11 attackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar.
Birmingham arrest: Al-Bayoumi was detained by Metropolitan Police in Birmingham on September 21, 2001, when his possession yielded thousands of documents and 80 videotapes.
Flight calculations: The seized documents included one with some mathematical formulas and a diagram showing the course of an airplane near the object; this item was termed as smoking gun evidence by lawyers.
Missing evidence: Copies of the document found their way to London-based federal officers; however, this evidence was unknown to British interrogators and was withheld from the 9/11 Commission and San Diego investigators.
Interviewed by the BBC, ex-law enforcement officers pointed out the existence of serious communication issues and bureaucratic delays impeding investigation.
Blocked inquiries: According to the lead investigator of San Diego Rick Lambert, his team asked for seized evidence from Britain multiple times, but there were major institutional delays.
Denied interviews: In attempts by federal officers to conduct interviews of Saudi officials associated with al-Bayoumi, the interview requests were formally denied.
Denials continued: Whereas Department of Justice prosecutors insisted that al-Bayoumi was among those who should be charged criminally, al-Bayoumi was never formally indicted.
The government of Saudi Arabia has continually denied any involvement of their officials in the 9/11 attacks, which left 2,976 victims dead, while the federal authorities have opted not to comment on the recently released documents.
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