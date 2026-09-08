Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Paintball, plane diagrams, and Saudi Officials: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh

Paintball, plane diagrams, and Saudi Officials: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh

A BBC investigation has unearthed previously unseen footage of 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi paintballing with Anwar al-Awlaki and revealed extensive, unexamined ties to Saudi officials.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
Paintball, plane diagrams, and Saudi Officials: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh
Image Credit: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Paintball, plane diagrams, and Saudi Officials: Unseen files link 9/11 suspect Omar al-Bayoumi to Riyadh
2
3
4
5