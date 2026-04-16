Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038024https://zeenews.india.com/world/omg-this-tree-s-leaves-aren-t-of-green-colour-here-s-why-they-are-red-yellow-or-even-purple-3038024.html
NewsWorldOMG! This tree’s leaves aren’t of green colour – Here’s why they are red, yellow, or even purple
MAPLE TREE

OMG! This tree’s leaves aren’t of green colour – Here’s why they are red, yellow, or even purple

Trees like the Japanese maple or coleus plants are well known for their vibrant foliage. Their leaves can show two, three or even five different colours at once–green, red, yellow, orange and purple.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OMG! This tree’s leaves aren’t of green colour – Here’s why they are red, yellow, or even purpleImage credit: freepik

In a world where most of us are used to seeing green leaves, a tree with multiple colours can shock you. From shades of red and purple to yellow, orange and even pink, some trees look more like a painter’s canvas than a part of nature. But this isn’t magic–it’s pure science at work.

Most plants appear green because of chlorophyll, the pigment that helps them make food using sunlight. However, in certain trees and plants, other pigments either share the spotlight or take over completely. This results in leaves displaying a mix of colours.

Trees like the Japanese maple or coleus plants are well known for their vibrant foliage. Depending on the species, their leaves can show two, three or even five different colours at once–green, red, yellow, orange and purple.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In India, native species of maple such as Acer caesium (Himalayan Maple) and Acer oblongum (Evergreen Maple) grow in the northern hilly areas, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

What causes these colour changes?

The secret lies in pigments. Along with chlorophyll, plants contain carotenoids (which give yellow and orange shades) and anthocyanins (responsible for red, purple and pink hues). When chlorophyll levels drop or are unevenly distributed, these other pigments become visible.

In some cases, genetics also plays a major role. Certain plant varieties are naturally designed to produce less chlorophyll, allowing brighter colours to shine through. This is why ornamental plants in gardens often look more colourful than wild trees.

(Also Read: Why do your jeans have that tiny pocket even if it isn't used? The surprising history behind it)

Light, season and environmental factors

Environmental factors also influence leaf colour. Sunlight, temperature and even soil conditions can change how pigments behave. For instance, during autumn, many trees lose chlorophyll as days get shorter, revealing stunning reds, oranges and yellows.

Sometimes, stress conditions like nutrient deficiency or cooler temperatures can also be a reason for colour change. While this might sound unusual, in many plants it’s a natural response and not necessarily a sign of damage.

More than just beauty

Interestingly, these colours are not only for show. Bright pigments can protect leaves from excess sunlight and attract pollinators or deter pests.

So, the next time you spot a tree with unusually colourful leaves, keep in mind that it’s not unusual at all. It’s nature’s clever way of blending science with beauty.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

viral story
'Hijab ok, but no...': Influencer makes claims; Lenskart founder clarifies
Raja Shivaji
‘Chhatrapati’ song from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji out
Saiyaara
Saiyaara 2? Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri for new romance
TIME 100 list 2026
TIME 100 list 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna honoured
Nashik news
Two stories, one debate: Bengal fear claims meet Nashik conversion probe | DNA
Virat Kohli 49 vs LSG IPL 2026
Virat Kohli claims Orange Cap as RCB go No.1 after win vs LSG
Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla promotions go viral
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh moves towards Uniform Civil Code with UCC panel, announces reform
Maamla Legal Hai
Naila Grewal draws comparisons in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K: CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates JAK LI war memorial