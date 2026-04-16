OMG! This tree’s leaves aren’t of green colour – Here’s why they are red, yellow, or even purple

In a world where most of us are used to seeing green leaves, a tree with multiple colours can shock you. From shades of red and purple to yellow, orange and even pink, some trees look more like a painter’s canvas than a part of nature. But this isn’t magic–it’s pure science at work.

Most plants appear green because of chlorophyll, the pigment that helps them make food using sunlight. However, in certain trees and plants, other pigments either share the spotlight or take over completely. This results in leaves displaying a mix of colours.

Trees like the Japanese maple or coleus plants are well known for their vibrant foliage. Depending on the species, their leaves can show two, three or even five different colours at once–green, red, yellow, orange and purple.

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In India, native species of maple such as Acer caesium (Himalayan Maple) and Acer oblongum (Evergreen Maple) grow in the northern hilly areas, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

What causes these colour changes?

The secret lies in pigments. Along with chlorophyll, plants contain carotenoids (which give yellow and orange shades) and anthocyanins (responsible for red, purple and pink hues). When chlorophyll levels drop or are unevenly distributed, these other pigments become visible.

In some cases, genetics also plays a major role. Certain plant varieties are naturally designed to produce less chlorophyll, allowing brighter colours to shine through. This is why ornamental plants in gardens often look more colourful than wild trees.

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Light, season and environmental factors

Environmental factors also influence leaf colour. Sunlight, temperature and even soil conditions can change how pigments behave. For instance, during autumn, many trees lose chlorophyll as days get shorter, revealing stunning reds, oranges and yellows.

Sometimes, stress conditions like nutrient deficiency or cooler temperatures can also be a reason for colour change. While this might sound unusual, in many plants it’s a natural response and not necessarily a sign of damage.

More than just beauty

Interestingly, these colours are not only for show. Bright pigments can protect leaves from excess sunlight and attract pollinators or deter pests.

So, the next time you spot a tree with unusually colourful leaves, keep in mind that it’s not unusual at all. It’s nature’s clever way of blending science with beauty.