हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron scare: Malaysia bans entry of travellers from THESE eight countries

Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term passholders have not been barred, however, they would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival in the country. 

Omicron scare: Malaysia bans entry of travellers from THESE eight countries
File Photo (Reuters)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has imposed travel restrictions on travellers from eight countries in a bid to stop the new Omicron variant from spreading to the country, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

The countries affected are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, with non-citizens from these countries being barred from entering Malaysia, he told a press conference. The restriction will also apply to migrant workers as well as international students from the affected countries.

The minister said the list would be updated regularly and countries added or removed as needed. He said that while Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term passholders were not barred, they would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

Khairy also said plans to introduce vaccinated travel lanes with countries afflicted with Omicron would be put on hold. The Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa last week. So far, several European countries, as well as countries and regions including Australia, Canada, Israel and Hong Kong, have confirmed infections of the variant.

The WHO has called the strain with a large number of mutations a "variant of concern," warning that it may be highly transmissible and pose an increased risk of reinfection to people who have previously been infected with COVID-19.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronMalaysiaCOVID-19CoronavirusOmicron COVID variant
Next
Story

Omicron variant 'highly uncertain', may require a stringent response, say scientists

Must Watch

PT1M18S

DGCA postpones the date of commencement of international flights