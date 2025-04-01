Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880454https://zeenews.india.com/world/on-75th-anniversary-of-diplomatic-relations-china-emphasizes-cooperative-dragon-and-elephant-partnership-2880454.html
NewsWorld
INDIA-CHINA

On 75th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations, China Emphasizes Cooperative 'Dragon And Elephant' Partnership

Gao stated that both China and India are ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South and both are in a crucial stage of modernisation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 06:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On 75th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations, China Emphasizes Cooperative 'Dragon And Elephant' Partnership Image: ANI

Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that the bilateral relationship between China and India demonstrates how both nations have contributed to each other’s growth, with the cooperative dance of the "dragon and the elephant". This statement was marked on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations. He added that President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, along with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion.

“Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, PTI reported.

During the media briefing, Gao stated that both China and India are ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South and both are in a crucial stage of modernisation.

Reacting to both country's historical courses, he said, "The historical course of our bilateral relations shows that being partners that contributed to each other’s success and the cooperative dance of 'the dragon and the elephant' is the right choice for both sides.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK