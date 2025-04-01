On 75th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations, China Emphasizes Cooperative 'Dragon And Elephant' Partnership

Chinese Foreign Minister spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that the bilateral relationship between China and India demonstrates how both nations have contributed to each other’s growth, with the cooperative dance of the "dragon and the elephant". This statement was marked on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations. He added that President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, along with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion.

“Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, PTI reported.

During the media briefing, Gao stated that both China and India are ancient civilisations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South and both are in a crucial stage of modernisation.

Reacting to both country's historical courses, he said, "The historical course of our bilateral relations shows that being partners that contributed to each other’s success and the cooperative dance of 'the dragon and the elephant' is the right choice for both sides.