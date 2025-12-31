Once Again, China’s Loud Claims About Having Superior Weapons Collapsed In Real-World Conditions

J-16 vs F-16 Viper: In a recent display aimed at showcasing its military might, China released footage of its air force, navy and army exercises under the so-called “Justice Mission 2025”. The visuals appeared designed to present Beijing as a formidable power ready to encircle and potentially seize Taiwan. Chinese state messaging emphasised the country’s preparedness to launch missiles and conduct air maneuvers to intimidate Taipei and show strength to the world.

However, an unexpected turn during these exercises exposed vulnerabilities in China’s much-touted capabilities. Equipped with F-16 Viper fighter jets supplied by the United States, Taiwanese forces locked onto Chinese J-16 jets, which are advanced aircraft that Beijing claims are extremely difficult to track or jam.

Reports claim that had Taiwan chosen to act aggressively, these F-16s could have shot down multiple Chinese jets. It exposes the gap between Chinese claims and operational reality of its weapons.

“This moment clearly shows that Chinese aircraft can be tracked and locked onto, even by older-generation F-16s. It highlights a critical gap between China’s public rhetoric and the actual performance of its weapons systems,” said a military analyst.

Taiwan’s government has been using social media strategically, sharing images and updates from its air force and navy to communicate readiness and morale to its citizens. The released visuals illustrated Taiwan’s ability to monitor and potentially neutralise multiple Chinese aircraft, sending a subtle but powerful message that even Beijing’s advanced jets are not invincible.

Defense experts say that this episode is a reminder that China’s claims of military superiority do not always align with on-the-ground or in-the-air performance. Time and again, incidents like these have shown that rhetoric does not translate into operational effectiveness.

While geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait is high, Taiwan’s measured and transparent approach and its use of real-world exercises as both deterrent and narrative warfare highlight a sophisticated defense posture. Analysts caution that while China possesses military assets, overconfidence and underestimating the capabilities of smaller and well-prepared forces can lead to strategic embarrassment.

Observers also draw parallels with Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine, stating that while China is powerful, repeated miscalculations or misjudgments could limit the success of any prolonged campaign against Taiwan.

For now, Taiwan’s readiness, combined with international support, keeps the balance intact and serves as a real-world check on China’s claims of invincibility.