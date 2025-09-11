Once Another Human Existed: Half-Man, Half-Beast – The Forgotten Story Of Neanderthals

New Delhi: Around 65 million years ago, an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs. That destruction opened the way for the rise of humans. There were reportedly four human species in the prehistoric era, but only one (Homo sapiens) survived.

Few know that 400,000 years ago another kind of human walked the earth. They were called Neanderthals. Their faces, habits and intelligence were similar to ours. They were even stronger and more muscular. But they did not survive, while Homo sapiens evolved. The question remains: why did one thrive and the other vanish?

Who Were The Neanderthals?

Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia from about 400,000 to 40,000 years ago. The first fossil was discovered in 1829 in Belgium by Philippe-Charles Schmerling. At that time, it was not given a formal name. Then, in 1856, more remains were found near the Neander Valley in Germany. The species was named after that valley. Since then, fossils have been unearthed in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Siberia and Israel.

Studies show that around 600,000 to 800,000 years ago, the ancestors of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens were the same.

How They Differed From Homo Sapiens

Neanderthals were shorter than modern humans, but they were far more powerful due to their muscular build. Their brains were as large as ours, but their skulls extended further back, suggesting advanced visual processing.

Their large eyes helped in hunting. Their wide foreheads and broad noses allowed them to breathe easily even in freezing climates.

They were not primitive. They shaped stone tools, hunted animals much larger than themselves and lived in groups.

Excavations at Gibraltar’s caves revealed that they buried their dead, cared for the sick and maintained social structures similar to Homo sapiens.

Neanderthals Live On In Our DNA

Though Neanderthals vanished 40,000 years ago, their story never fully ended. Scientists discovered in 2010 that they interbred with Homo sapiens. As a result, fragments of their DNA survive in us even today.

In people of European and East Asian origin, one to two percent of genetic material comes from Neanderthals. Some of our most useful genes were inherited from them. These include STAT-2, which signals the immune system during viral infections, HYAL-2, which protects against sunburn, and genes linked to blood clotting.

Why Did They Disappear?

Neanderthals vanished 40,000 years ago. Researchers have debated the reasons. Some point to competition with Homo sapiens, others link it to climate change. A recent study suggests that a catastrophic volcanic eruption may have sealed their fate.

Sediment layers from a volcanic lake in Germany reveal signs of sudden climate change during their era. Scientists at Mainz University concluded that these conditions forced Neanderthals to leave. Ice samples from Greenland dating back 39,000 years also show traces of sulfur gas, the same period when Neanderthals disappeared.

The Campi Flegrei supervolcano in Italy erupted around this time, throwing out massive ash clouds and debris that created mountains 200 feet high. Researchers believe this eruption wiped out most of the Neanderthals. A few survived by taking refuge in the caves of Gibraltar. They lived on for another 15,000 years before slowly disappearing forever.

The Legacy

Neanderthals were not just another species. They were part of us. Their bodies were strong, their minds resourceful and their survival skills remarkable. They shaped tools, hunted, cared for their own and adapted to harsh climates. Though their species died out, their legacy lives in the DNA of millions of people today.

Their story is a reminder that the human journey is not a straight line. It is a web of survival, adaptation and extinction. And Neanderthals, once seen as half-man and half-beast, remain a hidden part of who we are.