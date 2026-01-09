Once Bustling With Life And Wealth, Why Venezuela Became A Hollow Country In Past 10 Years

New Delhi: South America’s once-richest nation, Venezuela, has transformed into a land of desolation. Over the past decade, millions have fled its borders, leaving behind towns and cities increasingly depopulated and drained of life. Economic collapse and political instability have drained life from the country so thoroughly that while maps show its populated regions, many of the people who once lived there are now gone.

The economic meltdown, along with soaring inflation, has forced thousands of Venezuelans to leave. Skilled professionals (doctors, engineers and teachers) are seeking better opportunities abroad.

Political tensions have only intensified this exodus, weakening public services across the nation. While Caracas and the northern coastal cities retain some population, much of the interior is deserted and raises questions about the country’s stability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports indicate that, although the northern coast and capital Caracas appear densely populated, the interior regions are nearly abandoned. The exodus of skilled youth in search of a more secure future has emptied hospitals, schools and workplaces. Political uncertainties have triggered a fresh wave of departures, leaving vast stretches of once-bustling communities deserted.

The Collapse Of Venezuela’s Economy

Venezuela’s wealth was once built on its oil reserves. Oil revenues funded modern infrastructure, turning cities into symbols of prosperity. Suddenly, the economy collapsed, inflation surged uncontrollably and money lost its value. Daily life became a struggle for survival. Cities such as Caracas and Maracaibo still draw crowds, but the vitality that once powered them has faded. In the past 10 years, millions have migrated in search of stability and a better life elsewhere.

Cities Left Hollow

Most of those leaving are young and skilled professionals. Their departure has created vacancies in schools, hospitals and public services. Though urban streets may still appear crowded, the foundational strength that sustained them has weakened.

Venezuela is among Latin America’s most urbanised nations, and when power outages occur or water supply falters, millions feel the strain of scarcity acutely.

Uncertainty, Political Turmoil

Ongoing political tensions and recent disputes over power have increased uncertainty. These conditions have renewed fears among citizens who once crossed borders out of desperation.

Today, Venezuela teeters between presence and absence. People are concentrated in cities once built for prosperity, but the nation’s broader landscape is empty and fragile, a shadow of the nation it once was.