One Button Could Wipe Out Fighter Jets, Missiles: China’s Secret Tech That Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy

China Semiconductor AI Chips Project: In the rapidly advancing world of artificial intelligence (AI), the race for cutting-edge semiconductor technology is now more critical than ever. The country that dominates this sector will hold power in the coming decades. While the United States and European nations have long held the upper hand in AI and semiconductor technologies, a dramatic change may be underway.

Beijing has now developed a machine capable of producing advanced semiconductor chips that could provide a crucial boost to AI. This breakthrough, which the United States has spent years trying to prevent, represents a milestone for the Chinese tech industry.

A Modern-Day ‘Manhattan Project’

The significance of this achievement can be compared to the United States' ‘Manhattan Project’ during the World War II, a top-secret initiative that led to the development of the atomic bomb. Back then, Japan had launched an attack on Pearl Harbor, which triggered America's decision to strike back with devastating force, dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The mushroom clouds that rose from those explosions showed the destruction of Japan’s ambitions and signified a new chapter in the US military and technological supremacy.

In a similar fashion, China has now embarked on its own high-stakes ‘Manhattan Project’ in the realm of semiconductors, leaving the world, including Washington, astounded by its achievement.

After years of relentless efforts, Chinese scientists and engineers have succeeded in developing a machine capable of manufacturing cutting-edge chips, an area where Western powers like the United States and Europe have long held a monopoly.

China’s Semiconductor Revolution

Designed to manufacture ultra-modern semiconductors, the machine was developed by a team of engineers and scientists who had previously worked at the Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML), a Dutch company that has long been the only one capable of producing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines.

These machines are crucial in creating the tiny circuits that power advanced semiconductor chips. This breakthrough shows China’s entry into the high-stakes world of next-generation semiconductors, chips that form the backbone of AI, smartphones, fighter jets and missiles.

According to reports, the prototype for the machine was completed in early 2025 and is now undergoing testing. The machine is so large that it occupies nearly an entire floor of a high-security lab in Shenzhen. The prototype uses technology inspired by ASML’s EUV machines, which operate using ultraviolet light to etch ultra-thin circuits onto silicon wafers.

These circuits are thinner than a human hair. The smaller the circuits, the more powerful the chips become. Until now, only Western nations had this capability.

Importance Of Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor chips are integral to the functioning of modern technology. From smartphones to computers, TVs to washing machines and even cars, every electronic device relies on these tiny chips. They are the heart of the digital and AI age and enable powerful systems such as AI, 5G networks, cloud computing and data centres to function at their best.

The military and national security sectors also depend heavily on semiconductors. Fighter jets, missile systems, radar, drones and cybersecurity operations, all rely on these chips. A shortage or disruption in chip supply can affect national security. Also, the global economy, including industries like electronics, IT and automobiles, is heavily reliant on semiconductor production.

China’s Rapid Progress

Despite previous doubts, China has made progress in developing this new semiconductor technology. Sources suggest that the EUV machine is already capable of generating the required light for chip production, although the chips themselves are still in development.

In April 2025, ASML CEO Christophe Fuchs had stated that China would need "several years" to develop such technology, but the prototype has shown that Beijing is advancing much faster than expected.

However, challenges are there. The biggest hurdle is replicating the highly precise optical systems made by companies such as Germany’s Zeiss.

Nonetheless, Chinese research institutes are gradually developing domestic alternatives, aided by thousands of engineers from companies like Huawei, which is working day and night on this project.

Historic Achievement For China

China’s success in semiconductor development is a culmination of a six-year government initiative aimed at achieving self-reliance in this important field. The project is considered a top priority for President Xi Jinping.

Though the government’s plans for semiconductor independence have been public, the EUV project in Shenzhen has been kept entirely secret. The project operates under the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Science and Technology Commission, led by Xi’s close ally Ding Shwei Xiang, with Huawei’s involvement.

This achievement has been compared to the US ‘Manhattan Project’, with the goal being to create advanced chips entirely produced by machines made in China, free from reliance on US supply chains.

A Technological And Strategic Breakthrough

China’s foray into semiconductor production is seen as a direct challenge to the present balance of global power, especially in terms of technological leadership and military influence. If China succeeds in commercialising its advanced chips and spreading their use in defense and other sectors, it could drastically alter the global technological landscape.

In particular, China’s growing ability to control the semiconductor supply chain could give it leverage over countries reliant on these chips for military and industrial purposes.

If Beijing succeeds in making these chips widely available, it could potentially disrupt the functioning of foreign-made fighter jets, missile systems and other technologies.

The Future Of Semiconductors

The race for semiconductor supremacy is about technology, economic strength, national security and global leadership. As AI, 5G and the demand for chips continue to grow, countries that lead in semiconductor development will hold the keys to the future. China’s rapid advancements in this field position it as a serious contender to challenge the West’s dominance.

With its success, Beijing is now on a path to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, not just for consumer electronics but also for military and strategic technologies. This change could change the course of the global power balance for decades to come.

In conclusion, China’s ‘Manhattan Project’ in semiconductors is an important moment in global technological history. It is not just a victory in the race for advanced chips, but also a strategic move that could change the global order in the years ahead.