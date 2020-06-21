One dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Minneapolis: Police

In a shooting incident at the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis one person was killed and 11 were injured, the police said.

"One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," the police tweeted. In a separate tweet it said that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to nearby hospitals.

The address of the shooting is a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre with several and several bars and restaurants.

Minneapolis has been at the heart of a wave of anti-racism protests in the country and around the globe over the death of African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Though there is no indication that Saturday`s shooting was related to this.

As of 4 am, no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Further details are waited.