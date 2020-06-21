हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US shooting

One dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Minneapolis: Police

In a shooting incident at the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis one person was killed and 11 were injured, the police said.

One dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Minneapolis: Police
File photo

In a shooting incident at the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis one person was killed and 11 were injured, the police said.

"One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," the police tweeted. In a separate tweet it said that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to nearby hospitals.

The address of the shooting is a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre with several and several bars and restaurants.

Minneapolis has been at the heart of a wave of anti-racism protests in the country and around the globe over the death of African-American man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Though there is no indication that Saturday`s shooting was related to this.

As of 4 am, no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Further details are waited.

Tags:
US shootingMinneapolis shootingMinneapolis protests
Next
Story

Chinese researchers launch second phase of human test for possible coronavirus vaccine
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M19S

Sources: Skirmish last for 4 hours between Indo-China soldiers, neck and spine of many Chinese soldiers broken