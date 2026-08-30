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One dead, five injured in shooting at Switzerland rave party; hunt on for gunmen

At least one person was killed and five others injured after multiple shots were fired during an event at a horse racing track in Schachen, Aarau, Switzerland, early Sunday, triggering a major police operation and manhunt.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
One dead, five injured in shooting at Switzerland rave party; hunt on for gunmen
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@Mariamelx58

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One dead, five injured in shooting at Switzerland rave party; hunt on for gunmen
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