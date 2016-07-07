हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
One husband with 13 wives and all pregnant at same time? It's a hoax

A man reportedly from Nigeria has 13 wives, and the most interesting thing is that all are pregnant at the same time.

One husband with 13 wives and all pregnant at same time? It's a hoax

New Delhi: A man reportedly from Nigeria has 13 wives, and the most interesting thing is that all are pregnant at the same time. A picture has gone viral on the Internet showing the man standing with his 13 heavily pregnant wives.

Later on, it was found by fact-checking website dubawa.org that it is a fake news. Read here for more information.

The image has taken the social media platforms by storm.

The women have no qualms about married to a single person and getting pregnant at the same time. The 13 women get along with each other and take care of each other's needs.

Reports say that the gap between each pregnancy spans from three weeks to five weeks.

Pregnant wivesHusbandAll wives pregnant at onceMan with 13 wivesMultiple wives
Trump says considering 10 candidates for vice president
