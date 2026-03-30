One Indian national killed in Iranian strike on water desalination plant in Kuwait

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed Monday that an Indian worker died and a service building at a key power and desalination plant suffered major damage from Iranian strikes late Sunday.

The ministry spokesperson's statement detailed that Iranian strikes hit a service building at a major Kuwaiti power and desalination plant, killing one Indian national and causing significant structural damage.



"A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were deployed immediately under approved emergency plans to manage the aftermath of the incident and help sustain the plant's operational capacity.

The ministry noted that response efforts were fully coordinated with Kuwaiti security forces and relevant authorities to secure the strike-hit site.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites," the statement added.

The spokesperson called for public calm, cautioned against rumors, and promised transparent official updates as events unfold.

The ministry reaffirmed its top priority, stabilising electricity and water systems, with round-the-clock technical teams addressing contingencies to maintain essential services.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported earlier that troops in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah operatives planting explosives and preparing mortar attacks on Israeli positions, while discovering a weapons depot stocked with dozens of munitions.



The IDF stated that 91st Division soldiers spotted Hezbollah operatives overnight Sunday preparing strikes on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon. In a swift operation, troops fired and eliminated the terrorists, with no Israeli casualties reported.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime," the military said in the statement.



In addition, the IDF located a weapons cache in southern Lebanon containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, grenades, and explosives, all of which were reportedly intended for attacks against Israeli forces.



(with ANI inputs)

