One Jet Every Two Days: How America’s F-35 Flew Past Rafale, Sukhoi And Everyone Else

New Delhi: US defence manufacturing giant Lockheed Martin, which is best known for making the F-35 stealth jets, closed 2025 with a production surge that changed the global fighter aircraft market and pushed rival programmes far into the background. It delivered 191 F-35 fighter jets last year, setting a new record and comfortably surpassing its earlier peak of 142 aircraft.

The pace worked out to nearly one completed fighter jet every two days, a level of output rarely seen in modern military aviation.

Company data showed that annual F-35 production was running at a pace about five times faster than any other allied fighter jet still being built. This pace highlighted how far the programme had advanced beyond the constraints that slow down traditional combat aircraft production lines.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A comparison with other major fighters showed the gap. French aerospace company Dassault Aviation delivered 26 Rafale jets in 2025. It marginally exceeded its own target of 15 aircraft sent to export customers and 11 inducted into the French armed forces.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation delivered seven batches of Su-35 fighters during the year. Reports indicated that each batch contained two or three aircraft, placing total deliveries somewhere between 14 and 21 jets for the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Precise annual figures for Eurofighter Typhoons and Saab Gripens were not formally released, though media estimates pointed to about 12 Typhoons and 17 Gripens delivered during the same period. When combined, the total output of Rafale, Typhoon, Su-35, Su-34 and Gripen still fell short of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 production for 2025 alone.

The scale of the F-35 programme has roots in its structure. The Joint Strike Fighter effort was developed along with eight partner nations, creating a supply chain that stretches across three continents. Company disclosures showed that roughly 30 to 42 percent of each aircraft is manufactured outside the United States before final assembly takes place in Texas.

Demand has matched this industrial reach. More than 1,300 F-35s have already been delivered, while overall commitments now exceed 3,000 aircraft spread across 20 countries. This demand has kept production lines under constant pressure to expand.

Beyond manufacturing numbers, the programme crossed several operational milestones during the year. The global F-35 fleet passed 1 million cumulative flight hours. The most advanced software package so far, Technology Refresh 3, was also rolled out, bringing improved processing power and combat capabilities to the aircraft.

The jet’s role was not limited to training and patrols. F-35s were used in active combat during multiple conflicts. The aircraft supported efforts to suppress Iranian air defenses during Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Rising Lion. During the 12-day Iran-Israel war, Israeli F-35I Adirs carried out repeated strikes on Iranian military facilities, flew deep into heavily defended airspace and completed missions without losses.

Even during long-range bombing missions involving B-2 stealth bombers, F-35s operated along with F-22 Raptors at the front of the formation. Their task involved securing air superiority and neutralising air defenses before the bombers entered contested zones.

Operational safety figures also stood out. During a US Marine Corps deployment, F-35B variants logged close to 5,000 mishap-free flight hours. NATO operations marked another first when F-35s were used to intercept and destroy Russian drones over Polish airspace, the first recorded engagement of hostile threats by NATO F-35s within allied skies.

Senior leadership within the programme expressed pride in meeting production targets, maintaining operational performance and expanding global partnerships throughout the year. The focus was on delivering advanced technology to frontline forces to counter emerging threats.

Industrial momentum continued with major contracts. In September, the F-35 Joint Programme Office and Lockheed Martin finalised agreements covering Lots 18 and 19, securing production and delivery of up to 296 aircraft valued at approximately 24 billion dollars. The deal represented the largest production contract in the programme’s history.

With nearly 1,300 aircraft already in service and 12 nations actively operating the jet, the F-35 has become a central pillar of global airpower. The fleet now outnumbers all other fifth-generation fighters combined, including the F-22, Su-57, J-20 and J-35.

Strong demand has also created a sizeable backlog. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, outstanding orders stood at 265 aircraft. Early fourth-quarter additions pushed the backlog up by another 151 jets, taking the total to roughly 416 aircraft by late 2025.

Orders continued to rise through the year. Italy expanded its planned fleet by 25 aircraft, while Denmark added 16 more to its programme. In the Middle East, the possibility of new operators emerged beyond Israel, with signals from Washington indicating potential sales to Saudi Arabia and Turkey, both of which have repeatedly expressed interest. Early in the year, openness was also shown toward a possible sale to India, though New Delhi did not signal strong intent to pursue the aircraft.

The sustained output appeared to align with political pressure inside the United States over defense manufacturing capacity. Public criticism resurfaced in early January when concerns were raised about the speed of production, maintenance standards and shareholder payouts within the defense industry.

Calls were made for new and modern production facilities and limits on executive compensation until output and readiness issues were addressed. Specific criticism was directed at Raytheon for slow production growth and prioritising shareholder spending over military needs.

Along with fighter production, Lockheed Martin announced a major expansion in missile manufacturing. A seven-year framework agreement signed on January 6 with the US Department of War aimed to increase production of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor. The plan targets a jump from about 600 missiles per year to roughly 2,000 annually over the life of the agreement.

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor is already used by 17 countries, including Sweden, Qatar, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. Production has been rising, with output increasing by more than 60 percent over the past two years. Lockheed Martin delivered around 380 interceptors in 2023, nearly 500 in 2024 and 620 units in 2025.

Taken together, the fighter jet surge and missile expansion highlighted a year in which Lockheed Martin not only broke records but also widened the distance between its programmes and those of global competitors.