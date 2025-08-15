One Letter, One Nation: Discover 5 Must-See Wonders In The Lone Country Starting With ‘Y’

New Delhi: Among over 190 countries on the planet, only one nation starts with the letter ‘Y’. And that is Yemen. This rare distinction immediately sets it apart in the world of geography. Beyond the alphabet trivia, Yemen holds centuries of history, rich culture and landscapes that are as dramatic as they are beautiful.

Yemen’s culture blends Arab, Islamic and ancient South Arabian traditions. Music, poetry and dance pulse through daily life. The country’s national dish, saltah, is a stew often enjoyed with flatbread. Coffee here is a tradition. Mocha, the globally famous coffee, traces its roots to Yemen, giving the country a legacy that has travelled far beyond its borders.

Here are five must-visit spots that make Yemen unforgettable:

1. Sana’a – The Timeless Capital

The capital city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is among the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Its skyline features multi-story mud-brick houses adorned with white plaster patterns.

Sunrises and sunsets bathe the city in golden hues. Wander through the Old City markets (souks) for spices, crafts and a cup of traditional Yemeni coffee.

2. Shibam – Desert Skyscrapers

Shibam is famously called the “Manhattan of the Desert”. The 16th-century mud-brick skyscrapers rise 11 stories high in the vast desert. This architectural wonder draws photographers and travellers eager to witness urban ingenuity in the heart of arid lands.

3. Socotra Island – An Alien Paradise

Socotra is a remote island known for its extraordinary biodiversity. Here grow the unique dragon’s blood tree and desert rose. The beaches are pristine, the waters crystal clear and the landscapes surreal.

Socotra feels like another planet, a natural wonder untouched by time.

4. Al-Mahwit – Highland Charm

Al-Mahwit sits in Yemen’s highlands with terraced farms, quaint stone villages and breathtaking mountain views. This region showcases Yemen’s rural beauty and offers a tranquil escape for visitors seeking peace and authenticity.

5. Zabid – The Historic Scholar’s Town

Once a hub of Islamic learning, Zabid is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its narrow lanes, ancient mosques and mud-brick houses reflect centuries of culture.

The city’s charm lies in its preserved history and human-scale architecture, making every walk feel like a journey back in time.

Yemen’s allure goes far beyond being the only country starting with “Y”. It is in the vibrant souks, the highland villages, the ancient streets and the alien landscapes of Socotra.

Every corner tells a story and every sight captivates the soul. Yemen remains a land of history, culture and natural wonders waiting to be discovered.