One missile, 64 targets: Meet Bhargavastra – the nightmare of enemy drones

New Delhi: India has achieved a breakthrough that has drawn attention across the global defence community. With the induction of Bhargavastra, India now holds a capability no other country possesses. The system can launch 64 micro-missiles in a single salvo. The design focusses on destroying hostile drone swarms within moments.

Bhargavastra has been developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur. The weapon was created to deal with modern drone warfare. Swarm drones pose a serious threat due to their numbers and speed. Bhargavastra answers that threat with overwhelming force delivered in seconds.

The system earns the title of drone killer due to its design. It targets drone swarms that slip past traditional radar systems. All 64 missiles strike almost at once. A single attack can neutralise a large aerial threat before it reaches critical assets.

Bhargavastra operates in every climate and terrain. Its deployment in deserts and high-altitude snowy regions above 5,000 metres is possible. Weather conditions do not reduce its performance.

The most distinctive feature is its salvo mode. No other system in the world fires more than 60 missiles at the same time. This capability allows Bhargavastra to dominate swarm warfare scenarios.

Mobility adds to its strength. The system sits on an all-terrain vehicle platform. Rapid movement allows quick deployment across active battle zones.

For the Indian Army, Bhargavastra fills a wide gap. Drone threats from neighbouring regions continue to grow. The system shields high-value missile defences from small aerial attacks. It strengthens India’s frontline air defence with speed, scale and reliability.

With Bhargavastra, India shows a new phase in modern warfare readiness. Indigenous innovation now stands at the centre of national security.