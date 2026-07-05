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'One shot and we can take them all out': Trump warns Iranian leaders at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral

US President Donald Trump claimed he could eliminate Iran's remaining leadership with "one shot" but said he would refrain to keep diplomatic negotiations alive, while asserting that both sides have paused talks during Ali Khamenei's funeral.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
'One shot and we can take them all out': Trump warns Iranian leaders at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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