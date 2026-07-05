US President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran, stating that he could eliminate the country’s remaining leadership with just "one shot" during the funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He added, however, that he would not do so, as there would then be “no one left” to negotiate with.
"They are all there. One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with. They are begging to make a deal," Trump told Axios.
Trump also asserted that both sides have agreed to pause negotiations for one week, until the funeral events for Khamenei conclude. During this period, he said, neither side would launch attacks on the other.
Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed on February 28, the same day the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran, sparking a wider war in the Middle East. Speculation about the schedule for his final funeral ceremonies had been mounting since March. Although Islamic jurisprudence generally requires that the deceased be buried as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours, this case was an exception due to the ongoing state of war.
Iran chose July 4, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, to commence Khamenei's funeral.
The rituals will include official events in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, on July 7, along with other religious observances. The proceedings will conclude on July 9 with Khamenei’s burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad.
Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets in mourning, turning the funeral into one of the most closely followed global events.
On Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen crying during the farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader.
Reacting on this, Trump expressed surprise over Iranians crying at the funeral, saying he thought people "hated" Khamenei.
"Maybe it's fake tears," he said.
Earlier, Trump had said that the United States granted Iran a "week off" to hold the funeral.
"We beat Venezuela in one day, and we knocked the hell out of Iran; they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave him a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.
Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will not attend his father Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies due to security concerns, according to his representative in India.
Ayatollah Hakim Elahi said that Israeli threats and surveillance risks would make Mojtaba Khamenei’s public appearance “dangerous,” as reported by news agency ANI.
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