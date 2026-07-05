Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed on February 28, the same day the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran, sparking a wider war in the Middle East. Speculation about the schedule for his final funeral ceremonies had been mounting since March. Although Islamic jurisprudence generally requires that the deceased be buried as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours, this case was an exception due to the ongoing state of war.