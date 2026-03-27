One strait, half a continent held hostage: How Iran war is turning Asia’s oil dependency into an existential reckoning

On the morning of March 24, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order his country had never seen in peacetime. Declaring a national energy emergency, the Philippines warned of an “imminent danger” to its fuel supply. Officials quietly confirmed the nation had roughly 45 days of fuel left as of March 20. The flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, announced it had secured jet fuel only through June. Beyond that, the tanks run dry.

It was the loudest alarm yet from a region that has been collectively holding its breath since the United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran on February 28. Tehran’s retaliation – effectively paralysing the Strait of Hormuz in early March – has plunged the globe into uncharted waters. But here is what the headline out of Manila misses: the Philippines is not an outlier. It is a preview.

The chokepoint that runs the world

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Strait of Hormuz is a 33-kilometre-wide maritime jugular vein between Iran and Oman. Through it flows approximately one-fifth of the world’s entire supply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas – roughly 20 million barrels per day. Before the war began, about 82 percent of that oil was bound for Asia. Those numbers are not abstract statistics; they are the circulatory system of the region’s economies.

On March 11, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol stood in Paris and made an announcement without precedent in the agency’s 50-year history. All 32 IEA member countries unanimously agreed to release 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles – more than double the 182 million barrels released during the Russia-Ukraine crisis in 2022. Birol called it the “largest supply disruption on record.”

The market barely blinked

As of Thursday, March 26, Brent crude is trading above $103 a barrel and WTI is near $91. Iran has rejected direct US peace talks, and Macquarie analysts are warning that if disruptions persist through April, Brent could surge to $150 per barrel. That number, if realised, would not just reshape energy markets. It would topple governments.

Asia’s false sense of security, exposed

For three decades, Asian economies built their growth models on a quiet, foundational assumption: that Gulf oil would always flow, and that it would always be affordable. The Iran war has demolished that assumption in under a month.

Vietnam is sitting on fewer than 20 days of fuel reserves. Pakistan is in a similarly precarious position, with an aviation sector buckling under jet fuel costs that have nearly doubled. Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of 280 million people, is confronting a supply red alert with barely a three-week cushion. A 22-nation coalition is attempting to secure safe passage through Hormuz for commercial tankers, but Iran has made it clear that any vessel entering without its coordination assumes serious risk. The strategic ambiguity is a crisis in itself.

The pattern emerging across Asia is not merely a story about the price of fuel. It is a story of structural vulnerability. Four economies best illustrate this impending stress test: Australia, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

Four nations, one stress test

Australia, geographically distant from the Gulf, was among the last to feel the blow. Yet by this week, more than 500 petrol stations across the country had run dry. Panic buying in some areas has pushed demand to three times normal levels. The National Cabinet is convening an emergency session to consider IEA-recommended measures, including mandatory work-from-home orders, public transport incentives and aircraft grounding limits. Australia’s vulnerability is largely structural: it never built the strategic reserve depth of many of its IEA peers, and the bill has finally come due.

Singapore’s foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, framed the crisis in blunter terms than most diplomats dare. Speaking on March 23, he warned that “Asia is facing a crisis” from the Hormuz blockade. Singapore imports more than 70 percent of its energy needs and possesses virtually no domestic production. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is now assessing the spiral risk of currency depreciation feeding into inflation, which in turn drives up import costs. It is a feedback loop that no small, open economy can easily escape.

Thailand presents a different but equally grim picture. Importing roughly 70 per cent of its oil, the government has already imposed a diesel price cap, ordered public servants to work from home and asked citizens to forgo air conditioning where possible. The Thai baht is weakening, and the government’s fiscal space to subsidise fuel is perilously narrow. According to Morgan Stanley estimates, every $10-per-barrel increase in oil prices drags down Thailand’s GDP by 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points. The word economists are whispering in Bangkok is “stagflation” – the deadly combination of rising prices and slowing growth that is almost impossible to cure without exacerbating the pain.

South Korea may be the most exposed of all. The Korean won has fallen to its weakest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. Foreign investors have pulled roughly $13.5 billion out of Korean markets in March alone – part of a massive exodus of more than $50 billion from Asian equities this month, the largest monthly outflow in at least 18 years. The Bank of Korea has activated a round-the-clock Middle East crisis task force. A recent Korea Times report delivered the starkest warning yet: if the conflict extends through the year, the country’s GDP growth rate could grind down to zero.

The bigger reckoning

What makes this crisis fundamentally different from the oil shocks of 1973 or even 2022 is the geography of pain. In the past, it was the West queuing for petrol. Today, it is Asia – the undisputed engine of global economic growth for the last 30 years – that is watching its supply lines fracture in real time.

President Trump’s 15-point peace proposal, delivered to Tehran via Pakistan, reportedly demands the elimination of enriched uranium stockpiles and tight restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme. Iran has rejected direct talks. International patience is fraying: Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, publicly urged Trump this week to end the war to bring oil prices under control. The diplomatic runway is rapidly vanishing.

The Philippines was the first to declare an emergency. It will not be the last. The question every government in Asia is now scrambling to answer is no longer whether they can afford