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NewsWorldOne week or two months: How long will Indians wait for study or work permits in Canada? IRCC reveals
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One week or two months: How long will Indians wait for study or work permits in Canada? IRCC reveals

Canada’s immigration department, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has shared updated processing timelines for Indian applicants seeking study or work permits.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 06:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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One week or two months: How long will Indians wait for study or work permits in Canada? IRCC revealsRepresentative image (X)

New Delhi: Canada continues to be one of the most popular destinations for Indians, both for work and study. Every year, thousands of professionals and students move to the country for better opportunities. How long it takes to get a study or work permit is a major concern for applicants.

Canada’s immigration department, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has shared updated processing timelines for Indian applicants seeking study or work permits. These timelines help candidates plan travel, enrollment and job start dates.

Understanding processing time

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IRCC defines processing time as the estimated period between submitting an application and receiving a final decision. For online applications, the clock starts ticking the moment you hit the submit button.

For paper-based applications, the timeline begins when the mailed application reaches IRCC’s offices. The process concludes once IRCC makes a decision (approval or refusal). Understanding this helps applicants manage expectations and plan their schedules more accurately.

Work permit waiting time for Indians

Indian professionals applying for a work permit should expect to wait approximately seven weeks from the date of application. This timeline is unchanged from the latest IRCC update issued on March 11.

In practical terms, applicants should plan for roughly two months before receiving their work permit.

“This estimate gives applicants a realistic timeframe to coordinate their move, employment and relocation plans,” IRCC stated in its update.

Study permit timelines

For those aiming to pursue higher education in Canada, a study permit is essential. According to IRCC, Indian students presently receive their study permits within four weeks of applying.

This streamlined timeline allows students to plan their academic schedules (from admission and accommodation to travel arrangements) with confidence.

Indian applicants now have clearer timelines during uncertainties. Work permit applications typically take about seven weeks, while study permits are processed in roughly four weeks.

With Canada continuing as a top choice for career and education opportunities, staying updated on these timelines is essential for smooth planning.

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