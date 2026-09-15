/‘Only control AI needs is high IQ President’: Trump dismisses calls for more regulation, terms concerns ‘sick conspiracy’

US President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for stronger government oversight of artificial intelligence, arguing that the technology does not require any additional restrictions beyond having a “high IQ” president, which he said the United States already has.
Trump made the remarks on Monday while criticising efforts by technology leaders to push for greater government regulation of AI. He described attempts to restrict the technology as part of a “Sick conspiracy” and warned that tighter controls could give China an advantage.
“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump posted on social media.
Trump cites Anthropic action
Trump said his administration had already intervened to prevent AI company Anthropic from engaging in actions that were “bad, or potentially bad.”
Anthropic has faced a strained relationship with the Trump administration. The Pentagon has sought to designate the company’s AI models as a security risk, while one of its more advanced models was also temporarily banned.
Trump’s remarks came after technology leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, called for stronger government oversight of AI. They said such oversight was necessary to ensure the technology is developed with safety, legal liability, economic growth, scientific progress and national security in mind.
On Saturday, Amodei published a 3,800-word essay calling for a slower pace of AI development. Microsoft also drafted its own code of conduct on Monday to keep its AI under human control
Trump cautions against AI restrictions
Trump also noted that efforts to restrict AI could give China a way to overtake the US in the technology.
“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump said.
AI regulation becomes midterm election issue
The debate over artificial intelligence has also emerged as a political issue ahead of November’s midterm elections. Many voters have voiced opposition to the construction of additional data centres, while concerns have increased over potential job losses and the effects of AI on children’s education.
The possibility of a slower expansion of AI contributed to a decline in stock prices during Monday morning trading, as reduced demand for advanced computer chips and materials used in data-centre construction could follow.
Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, Democratic congressman and White House chief of staff, criticised Trump’s approach following the publication of Amodei’s essay.
Defending the rapid expansion of AI, Trump said the concern were related to United States lead in the sector.
In a separate Monday social media post, he said the concerns about AI are only because “the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!”
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