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‘Only control AI needs is high IQ President’: Trump dismisses calls for more regulation, terms concerns ‘sick conspiracy’

US President Donald Trump has rejected calls for stricter AI regulation, warning that tighter controls could undermine US leadership in artificial intelligence and benefit China.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:08 AM IST
‘Only control AI needs is high IQ President’: Trump dismisses calls for more regulation, terms concerns ‘sick conspiracy’
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Only control AI needs is high IQ President’: Trump dismisses calls for more regulation, terms concerns ‘sick conspiracy’
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