Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935538https://zeenews.india.com/world/only-country-will-suffer-bangladesh-air-chief-urges-calm-amid-dhaka-jet-crash-protests-2935538.html
NewsWorld
DHAKA

“Only Country Will Suffer”: Bangladesh Air Chief Urges Calm Amid Dhaka Jet Crash Protests

Amid Dhaka jet crash protests, Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan appealed to the protesting students for calm, saying that if the unrest continues, only the people and the country will suffer.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

“Only Country Will Suffer”: Bangladesh Air Chief Urges Calm Amid Dhaka Jet Crash Protests Viusal from the site. (File Photo: IANS/@SuPriyoBabul/X)

Amid Dhaka jet crash protests, Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan appealed to the protesting students for calm, saying that if the unrest continues, only the people and the country will suffer.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK