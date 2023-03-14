Only Gifts Pakistan's Rulers Left In Toshakhana Were 9 Books; Everything Else Taken Away: Government Report

Islamabad [Pakistan]: The 466-page record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 has been released on the Cabinet Division website. According to it, Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan took away hundreds of gifts as rulers. After the government made public the record of gifts taken from Toshakhana, this issue is being discussed everywhere. From Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, all the former rulers left only one thing in the Toshakhana and that is 9 gift books. None of the rulers took these books while going home and later these books were sent to the library. This is the extreme of intellectual and moral depravity and corruption that the necklace, watch and any other gifts were not found in the Toshakhana.

This is the real face of almost all the rulers of this country and the legislation has been resorted to for self-protection. In the civilized world, people are given facilities and privileges in return for taking taxes, but the first thing in Pakistan is that the rich do not pay taxes.

Also Read: In-Depth: Toshakhana Case That May Get Imran Khan Arrested Soon

Taxes are collected from the pockets of poor people and small businessmen and instead of being spent back on the people, the tax is spent on the luxury of royal officials.

Pakistani Rulers advise their people to reduce their cup of tea and eat half their bread, but they forgot that the people they are advising to reduce their expenditure, the taxes received due to their purchase fuel the stoves of these rulers` houses. Now this serious joke with the people must stop, all the privileges must be withdrawn from the rulers and elites.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article).