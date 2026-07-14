/'Only Iran and its partners': How Trump’s Hormuz blockade hits world’s crucial oil route hard

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced the reimposition of a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the restriction will target Iran and vessels involved in business with Tehran while allowing other international shipping to pass through the strategic waterway.
Trump made the announcement after signing an Executive Order on Monday (July 13).
“We are hitting them very hard, and it will continue, and we will see what happens. We are knocking out all of their offensive capability, and we are controlling the strait (Strait of Hormuz). We are putting the blockade back. It’s a blockade, not for anybody but Iran. In other words, anybody doing business with Iran can't go through. Everyone else will be able to go through,” he told reporters.
He said the blockade could have a greater impact than direct military strikes but added that a combination of both measures would be more effective.
“The blockade is probably more effective even than hitting them. But I think the combination is the thing that really does it,” he said.
The US president claimed that US military operations over the past four months have severely weakened Iran’s military strength, including its navy, air force, missile systems and drone production facilities.
“We have been here for four months. I think we have done a lot. We have knocked out their navy in one month. We knocked out their air force, which is non-existent. We knocked out most of their missiles and drones,” he said.
He further claimed that American strikes had damaged Iran’s defence manufacturing capacity.
“We knocked out their drone manufacturing capability by about 92 per cent. Their missile manufacturing capability, we knocked out by 89 per cent. They have a little capability left, but they don't have any capability against us,” Trump said.
He described the ongoing war as “almost a military skirmish” while saying US operations against Iran would continue.
“We are doing another very major attack tonight (on Iran). They want to make a deal. They came back. We made a deal two days ago... They have been negotiating for 47 years, but nobody has ever hit them militarily. We are hitting them very hard,” he said.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces would resume blocking maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports from July 14 at 4 pm ET.
“At the Commander in Chief's direction, US Central Command forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET,” it said in a statement.
The command said the move followed an earlier blockade period between April 13 and June 18, during which US forces redirected more than 140 vessels, disabled nine ships that did not comply with orders and allowed over 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass.
The CENTCOM also advised ships operating in the Gulf of Oman and areas near the Strait of Hormuz to monitor maritime safety notices and maintain communication with US naval forces.
The latest development comes after military tensions between Washington and Tehran following the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent US strikes on 140 locations across Iran.
Iran has rejected Washington’s move and warned against any attempt by the United States to control the strategic waterway.
Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran would not allow American forces to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Press TV, he said Iran would respond strongly to any US military action involving commercial vessels and oil tankers moving through the waterway without approval from Iranian authorities.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with a large share of international oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway. The latest US decision has increased tensions around the shipping corridor as Washington and Tehran continue their military confrontation.
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