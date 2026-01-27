'Only the beginning,' Says EU Chief after India-EU concludes 'mother of all deals’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that India and the European Union (EU) have concluded the “mother of all deals,” adding that this is only the beginning and that the two sides will grow their strategic relationship even stronger.

Heaping praise on the India–EU trade pact, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would create a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit.

In a post on X, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, said, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger."

