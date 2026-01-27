Advertisement
NewsWorld Only the beginning, Says EU Chief after India-EU concludes mother of all deals’
EU INDIA FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that India and the EU have concluded the “mother of all deals,” adding that this is only the beginning and that the two sides will grow their strategic relationship even stronger.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: X/@vonderleyen)

Heaping praise on the India–EU trade pact, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would create a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit.

In a post on X, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, said, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger."

