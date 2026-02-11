Advertisement
NewsWorldOnly Trump, no one else: Russian FM Lavrov on US claims of India halting Russian oil imports
INDIA RUSSIAN OIL PURCHASE

'Only Trump, no one else': Russian FM Lavrov on US claims of India halting Russian oil imports

The remarks follow President Trump’s announcement earlier this week that he had rolled back an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, a punitive measure Washington had tied to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude, as part of a broader India-US trade deal. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Only Trump, no one else': Russian FM Lavrov on US claims of India halting Russian oil imports Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday pushed back against claims by United States President Donald Trump that India would cease purchasing oil from Moscow, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov telling Russia’s parliament that no one else except Trump had declared that New Delhi would stop purchasing oil from Russia. 

Addressing lawmakers in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, Lavrov said he had not heard any statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Indian officials that New Delhi plans to stop buying Russian oil. “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders,” Lavrov said in response to a lawmaker’s question.

In public statements promoting the agreement, Trump said India had committed to halting imports of Russian oil, and he repeatedly described this commitment as a condition for concluding the trade framework.

However, there has been no official confirmation from New Delhi on this matter. India has signalled an openness to increasing energy purchases from the United States and other sources such as Venezuela, but has maintained a cautious diplomatic tone. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI that “the trade deal anyway won’t discuss who will buy what and from where,” adding that such decisions are driven by market conditions and national energy security considerations.

Russia’s response: accusations of coercion

Lavrov’s comments come amid broader Russian criticism of US pressure over energy diplomacy. Russia accused Washington of attempting to deter India and other countries from purchasing Russian oil through “coercive” measures including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions. 

Lavrov said the United States was seeking “global economic dominance” and was trying to control trade and investment ties with strategic partners such as India and other BRICS members.

Lavrov’s broader critique framed US efforts as inconsistent with fair competition and directed at suppressing competitors. He argued that such tactics could force countries to buy US liquefied natural gas at higher prices, a situation he suggested was contrary to the interests of major energy consumers.

Bilateral ties and energy security

Despite the tensions over narratives on oil purchases, Lavrov stressed that agreements and cooperation between Russia and India remain unaffected. He noted that ties with New Delhi remain strong and underscored the shared emphasis on energy security, a priority for India during its BRICS chairmanship this year. India has maintained that its energy import choices reflect commercial realities and the goal of stable supplies for its large economy.

