Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview with a local media channel, warned that there will be "only war" if the talks with the Afghan Taliban failed. He also confirmed that a delegation of Islamabad had departed for Istanbul to hold talks with the Afghan Taliban aimed at resolving current tensions.

Khawaja Asif's "war" remark came during an interview with Geo TV. Meanwhile, a second round of discussions between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban delegations began in Istanbul on October 25, following days of border hostilities.

Also Read: Afghanistan, Pakistan Set For Third And ‘Final Round’ Of Talks After Earlier Attempts Fail

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks

A breakthrough was reached after Turkiye and Qatar intervened to revive the dialogue process for the second time in less than a week. This came after Pakistan announced on October 29 that the talks had "failed" and that its negotiators were preparing to return home.

The talks produced a three-point understanding:

- Continuation of the ceasefire,

- Establishment of a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace

- Penalties for violations.

Operational details of the mechanism are expected to be finalised when senior representatives from both sides meet again in Istanbul on November 6, ANI reported, citing the Dawn.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Asif said, "The delegation has gone today and the negotiations will begin tomorrow morning. Let's hope Afghanistan makes use of wisdom and peace is restored in the region."

When asked about the possibility of a positive outcome, Asif said: "Talks are only engaged in if there is a possibility of progress; otherwise, it is a waste of time."

Separately, the defence minister declined to share details on discussions regarding the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying the draft would take its "final shape" by next week before being tabled in Parliament.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

The tensions began after an attack was launched on Pakistan from Afghan territory on the night of October 11, following allegations from the Taliban of airstrikes by Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

The two sides first met in Doha, where they reached a temporary ceasefire and agreed to reconvene in Istanbul to finalise mechanisms for long-term peace and stability.

Turkiye and Qatar, both of which share strong ties with Pakistan, have been key facilitators in the talks.

(with ANI inputs)