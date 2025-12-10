Advertisement
ARMY CHIEF ASIM MUNIR

'Only You Can Save Us From Nuclear Catastrophe': Pakistani Leader To PM Modi

Sindhi leader Shafi Burfat warned that making Asim Munir the "owner" of Pakistan's nuclear bombs poses a threat not only to Sindh but to the entire region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Only You Can Save Us From Nuclear Catastrophe': Pakistani Leader To PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Zee News)

A letter has arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, sending shockwaves across South Asia. Written from Frankfurt, it's not a diplomatic courtesy or political formality; it's a desperate cry for help. A Pakistani leader is warning that his country is spiraling into chaos, and he believes only PM Modi can prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region.

The man behind this extraordinary appeal is Shafi Burfat, chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindhi nationalist group fighting for their people's survival. His message is chilling: "Pakistan is entering a dangerously unstable phase under an extremist, military command structure."

The Nuclear Threat

Burfat's most alarming warning centers on General Asim Munir, who has now been made Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces following constitutional amendments passed by the Pakistani parliament. This isn't just a military promotion; it's handing over complete control of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, national policy, internal security, and politics to one man.

"Making Asim Munir the 'owner' of Pakistan's nuclear bombs is a threat not only to Sindh but to the entire region," Burfat wrote, his words carrying the weight of a civilization staring at destruction.

 

 

A Nation's Desperate Plea

The letter reads like a final testament from a drowning nation reaching out for a lifeline. "With utmost respect and commitment to peace, I present this heartfelt appeal on behalf of the people of Sindh, an ancient civilization now standing at the forefront against the Pakistani military, its extremist proxies, and its artificial state system."

Burfat's words grow even more urgent: "This is not merely a political statement. It is a warning. It is an alarm for humanity. It is the voice of a nation struggling for survival in a repressive, extremist, and dangerously unstable country."

PM Modi Holds The Key

Burfat appealed directly to Prime Minister Modi, saying that his leadership could save the lives of millions of innocent people. He said the Sindhi nation rejects Pakistani domination and described the Sindhis as the people of Mohenjo-Daro who seek dignity and freedom from a fundamentalist and militaristic state that, he claimed, oppresses them and poses a threat to the world.

