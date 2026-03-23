OnlyFans owner-CEO Leonid Radvinsky dies at 43; Check his education and net worth

OnlyFans CEO Net Worth: Leonid Radvinsky, the owner and CEO of OnlyFans, has died of cancer at the age of 43, the company said in a statement on Monday. OnlyFans is widely known for its adult content and is often credited with transforming the online porn industry. Radvinsky, who was born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, bought the platform in 2018 from its UK-based founders.

The site saw massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping him make it to Forbes’ billionaire list just three years later. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Leo Radvinsky. He died peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said. “His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.”

Radvinsky transformed OnlyFans into a cultural phenomenon that changed the pornography industry, letting creators earn directly from their content. He also owned the platform’s parent company, Fenix International Ltd., according to the company’s latest UK filing. The platforms gained popularity during the pandemic, as many adult film actors and sex workers moved online to earn income.

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Who was Leonid Radvinsky?

Radvinsky, a Ukraine-born Jew, moved to the United States as a child. In 2018, he bought Fenix International Limited, the company that owns and runs OnlyFans. He held the majority stake and served as a director. OnlyFans was originally founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely.

Radvinsky also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he started in 2009, which mainly invests in technology companies. OnlyFans became hugely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns pushed creators and users online, turning the subscription platform into a major source of income and entertainment worldwide. In 2024, he became the largest donor to AIPAC, pledging $11 million to the Israel lobby.

OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky: Education

Radvinsky graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics, which helped him launch internet businesses and make major acquisitions like OnlyFans. His education gave him the skills to make smart business decisions and plan for long-term growth in the tech industry.

How OnlyFans Works: A platform for creators and subscribers

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform based in London, England. Launched in 2016, it allows creators to earn money by sharing exclusive content directly with their subscribers, called “fans,” for a monthly fee. The platform keeps 20% of the earnings, while creators receive the remaining 80%. OnlyFans is best known for adult content, including explicit material shared by sex workers, independent models, and adult film stars.

OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky: Net worth

He made his first appearance on the Forbes billionaire list in 2021. By the time of his passing, he had more than doubled his fortune, reaching a net worth of $4.7 billion in March 2026, according to Forbes.