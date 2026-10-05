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'Oozes desperation and defeat': Araghchi rejects reports of two Iranian diplomat 'kicked out' of US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected reports that two Iranian diplomats were expelled from the US after the UN General Assembly, saying Tehran’s delegation members left the country as scheduled.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
'Oozes desperation and defeat': Araghchi rejects reports of two Iranian diplomat 'kicked out' of US
Image Credit: ANI

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'Oozes desperation and defeat': Araghchi rejects reports of two Iranian diplomat 'kicked out' of US
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