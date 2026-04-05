'Open the f*cking strait, you crazy bast*rds': Trump issues stark warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued stark warning to Iran, in a expletive-laden post on social media demanding Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Trump’s remarks came as Iran showed no indication of relenting, continuing to strike economic and infrastructure targets across neighbouring Arab states in the Middle East. With Tehran maintaining its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump had earlier warned that he would unleash “all hell” if the waterway was not reopened by Monday.

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He has made similar threats in the past and has extended them even when mediators reported progress toward a mutually acceptable resolution to the conflict.

Trump’s strongly worded post also followed his announcement that US special forces had rescued a service member who had been missing behind enemy lines since Iran shot down a fighter jet. The airman was recovered after a search-and-rescue mission launched following Friday’s crash of an F-15E Strike Eagle. Iran had earlier offered a reward for anyone who handed over an “enemy pilot.” Trump said the airman was injured but in stable condition.

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to man and equipment," Trump said on Truth Social.

The warning came a day after Trump said Iran had 48 hours to strike a deal with the United States or face the prospect of the American military unleashing “hell.”

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said on Saturday.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital chokepoint for global trade, particularly for oil and gas shipments flowing from the Gulf to Europe and Asia. Any disruption in this passage has triggered market volatility and forced oil- and gas-importing nations to look for alternative supply sources.



It will now be interesting to see the response of Iran.