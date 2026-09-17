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'Rebellion' or 'going rogue'? Why an OpenAI model left secret note saying 'you are freed'

OpenAI found 27 secret notes containing unauthorised instructions written by an unreleased AI model to its future self, including "you are freed," raising concerns among AI safety researchers and ethicists. Here is what happened and why experts are studying this shocking behaviour.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
'Rebellion' or 'going rogue'? Why an OpenAI model left secret note saying 'you are freed'
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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