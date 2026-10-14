/How OpenAI deployed its own AI models to catch an engineer planting a recording device

The FBI has arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national and OpenAI engineer, for allegedly planting an encrypted audio-video recording device inside an executive conference room at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters. OpenAI revealed that it deployed its internal AI models to analyze the hardware and trace its origin, identifying Alfozan as the primary suspect before handing evidence over to federal law enforcement.
OpenAI security personnel discovered the hidden recording apparatus on September 30 during a routine countersurveillance sweep. The thumb-sized device, wrapped in toilet paper and plugged into a USB port behind a conference room television, contained a microphone, a detachable camera sensor, and encrypted microSD storage.
According to the US Department of Justice, Alfozan installed the device around September 28 to capture confidential communications regarding proprietary AI technology. The targeted room was regularly used for high-level executive meetings and discussions with external partners.
Federal investigators allege that Alfozan used an AI chatbot account registered under his spouse's name to query instructions on building, customizing, obfuscating, and remotely accessing recording hardware between September 24 and September 30. He also allegedly utilized corporate productivity software to pull sensitive floor plans, executive schedules, and room capacities.
Security footage showed Alfozan—who was not authorized to access the executive space—frequenting the area on multiple occasions. On October 5, security officers recovered a second encrypted recording device inside an unattended bag left by Alfozan in another room.
Abdulrahman Alfozan is an MIT graduate with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering who joined OpenAI in July 2025 as an engineering lead focusing on AI agents and data platforms. He previously worked at Meta, Microsoft, and SAP, while also serving as a venture partner at Raed Ventures.
Following the discovery, OpenAI terminated Alfozan's employment contract. The company confirmed that internal audits show no evidence of compromised model weights, source code, or customer data. Arrested by federal agents on October 9, Alfozan made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday and faces up to five years in prison alongside a $250,000 fine if convicted.
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