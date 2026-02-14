Operation AI? US military buildup around Iran raises global tensions amid Houthi threats

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply amid reports that US President Donald Trump is preparing what is being described as “Operation AI,” allegedly targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to American media reports cited in the broadcast, advanced artificial intelligence tools, including Anthropic AI, are being linked to US strategic military planning. The developments come at a time of heightened military mobilization in the region.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these claims, examining the reported use of artificial intelligence in modern warfare and its alleged connection to past US operations. The program discussed media reports claiming that AI tools were previously used in operations involving former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. According to those reports, AI-assisted satellite image analysis and target identification were used to study sensitive locations in Caracas and assess security vulnerabilities.

The broadcast further connected these claims to earlier remarks by Trump, in which he said he possessed detailed knowledge about Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The analysis suggested that AI-driven intelligence systems could be playing a role in gathering and evaluating strategic information. It also highlighted reports that the US special forces unit Delta Force, allegedly involved in the Maduro operation, has been reactivated and is preparing for a potential two-week military campaign. International news agencies have reported that US forces are identifying targets inside Iran, including nuclear facilities and military bases.

Military deployments in the region have intensified. The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is already positioned near Iran, while the USS Gerald R. Ford has been directed to move forward and join it. Combined, the two carrier strike groups reportedly include around 12,000 personnel, nearly 180 fighter jets and attack helicopters, and a missile capacity of approximately 1,500. Such force concentration is typically associated with high-alert or wartime scenarios.

Trump also recently visited Fort Bragg, one of the largest US military bases, where he delivered a strong message directed at Iran. The move is being viewed as part of broader military preparedness alongside ongoing diplomatic engagements.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi group Ansarullah has issued warnings, declaring loyalty to Iran’s leadership and threatening to disrupt Red Sea shipping if Iran is attacked. In previous incidents, Houthi actions targeting vessels in the Red Sea led to significant economic consequences. Egypt reportedly faced losses of $9 billion, ship traffic at Israel’s Eilat port declined by 85 percent, and rerouted vessels incurred additional costs of about $1 million per trip.

The combination of US military buildup and proxy threats from Iran-aligned groups has raised concerns about potential supply chain disruptions and renewed economic instability should the situation escalate into open conflict.

