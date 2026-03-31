Operation Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, one month later

Written By - Tej K Tikoo

The war in West Asia has been going on for exactly a month. The operational names given by the two aggressors indicate what this operation, as planned by the U.S. and Israel, was meant to be: an operation that would unleash fury against the opponent, Iran, and at the same time, be unrestrained and unstoppable like a Roaring lion.

The U.S. and Israel lived up to this promise as the aggression started on 28 Feb 2026, unfolded in the first few days with fury and ferocity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

But the aggressors had not foreseen the reaction of their adversary. The U.S., operating from the mainland and also from its permanent bases in West Asia, used its state-of-the-art weaponry against Iran with devastating effect. Israel, too, did the same, though in its case, it had 3.5 fronts to take care of. These were Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the West Bank. Nevertheless, it must have come as a total surprise to both the U.S. and Israel the kind of resilience and the precision attacks on strategically significant targets carried out by Iran.

This resilience and ability to inflict heavy damage on its opponents is all the more noteworthy because Iran had lost most of its Air Force and Naval assets in the very first week of the war. This permitted the U.S./ Israel combine to establish complete air superiority over Iranian skies, implying they could hit any target with impunity. Its massive armada, consisting of three Aircraft Carriers and other assets, had occupied places around Iran in such a way that Iran could be throttled whenever the U.S. desired to do so.

But wars never go as planned. The biggest lesson one can take from reading and analysing campaigns of the past proves that the only thing 'certain' about wars is their 'uncertain' nature.

Despite such a massive force operating against it, Iran has shown enormous staying power, flexibility, and use of modern technology to pay back its opponents in equal measure. It has used its missile and drone power most innovatively, inflicting huge damage on both American assets in West Asia and Israel itself.

What has, till now, come as a surprise, nay, a shock to its opponents was and continues to be Iran's inexhaustible stockpile of Missiles and drones. Even more amazing is the accuracy with which it has hit the enemy's targets with precision and deadly effect, despite having no air cover of its own and one of its opponents boasting of Iron Dome and other high-tech state-of-the-art anti-missile/drone systems. Iran has also shown enormous resolve and phenomenal ability to absorb grave setbacks. On the very first day of the war, it lost its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who was targeted along with a number of other top leaders of the IRGC and the Supreme Council.

Later, it lost many other senior leaders, including Larijani, a charismatic leader who was considered a moderate but had the backing of the all-powerful IRGC. Despite these setbacks and the loss of other high-ranking persons of the IRGC and the Basij Force, Iran has continued its bombardment of its adversaries.

One of the most audacious and aggressive moves of Iran has been its decision to hit American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, etc. Iran achieved remarkable success in these operations, as can be gauged from the significant losses it inflicted on American assets in these bases.

By all accounts, the first 30 days of the war have proved one thing: Iran is no pushover. Fighting the U.S./ Israel combined might while also engaging many other adversaries at the same time has attracted widespread sympathy for Iran. This is particularly so because it is fighting America, long perceived to be conducting itself as a big bully under President Trump. The U.S. and Israel may be fighting this war against Iran as allies, but all their objectives in this war are not the same.

Israel's primary concern is to degrade Iranian capabilities to such an extent that it no longer sustains its proxies and ceases to pose any existential threat to Israel. The American objective is to destroy Iran's ability and capacity to produce enriched uranium to the level where it can make a nuclear weapon. And, perhaps, confiscate the already enriched uranium that Iran possesses.

Iran, on the other hand, would like to reshape West Asia in a manner wherein it can emerge as a dominant power. To achieve this, it would aim to destroy the ability of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States to continue to host American military bases in the region.

As the war enters its second month, there is talk of America putting its ground troops in Iran. It is a step fraught with extremely serious ramifications; the most frightening of these will be the number of casualties that American soldiers will incur.

As if the blowing up of trillions of dollars in the first 30 days of the war was not enough, the chokehold that Iran exercises on the flow of oil and gas through the Straits of Hormuz has turned the world's energy supply chain on its head. India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are severely hit. With crude touching 140 USD / Bbl, the world is reeling under severe economic strain. If this war does not end soon, the world's economy will certainly go into a tailspin. Consequently, the recession setting in will be the immediate fallout.

Let us see where the world is headed.